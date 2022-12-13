One of the more eventful weeks in recent North Texas history got off to quite the start over the weekend.
Jared Mosley, a longtime UNT administrator, was announced as the school’s new athletic director on Saturday. The program’s roll hasn’t stopped since.
UNT hired Eric Morris as its new football coach on Tuesday, just days before what the school hopes is a fantastic finish to a big week in the Frisco Bowl.
The Mean Green will face Boise State on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium, where they’ll look to end what has been a wild ride of a season on a high note.
UNT got off to a rough start at 2-3 before rallying to earn a spot in the Conference USA championship game, where it fell to UTSA.
And that wasn’t even the most dramatic turn of the year. UNT fired coach Seth Littrell the Sunday following the championship game before electing to turn the program over to Morris.
“This bowl game absolutely gives us a chance to go out on top,” tight end Jake Roberts said. “This season has been a lot of ups and downs. Having a bowl game close to home gives us a chance to finish on top in our last game together as a team.”
Defensive coordinator Phil Bennett will coach the Mean Green in Frisco, where they’ll have a chance to make program history. UNT is 3-10 all-time in bowls and hasn’t won one since the Mean Green knocked off UNLV at the end of the 2013 season.
The opportunity is one UNT’s coaches and players relish.
“That’s on our minds,” linebacker Kevin Wood said. “To get that done and win a bowl game would be special for the players, the program and the guys who came before us.”
UNT knows reaching that goal won’t be easy. Boise State is a traditional college football power and is 9-4 on the season after falling to Fresno State in the Mountain West Conference championship game.
UNT (7-6) also played in a championship game but will be a decided underdog against the Broncos.
“They got to the championship game for a reason,” Wood said. “We have to play our game and execute like we know how to.”
The challenge for UNT over the last few days is finding a way to reach that goal during a turbulent time in program history.
Littrell developed a deep connection with his players over the course of seven years and guided them to several memorable wins. His departure was a shock to several players.
UNT has been forced to turn to its core leaders as it looks to regroup.
“Having good leadership is important,” Roberts said in the hours before Morris was announced as UNT’s new coach. “That helps keep the team together. It’s easy for a team to break down when a big change like this happens unexpectedly. We have great leaders on the team.
“We have a lot ahead of us. We have one last opportunity to play together and finish it the right way.”
A bowl win would be a springboard in a time of transition for the program. UNT is leaving Conference USA for the American Athletic Conference this summer and will make the jump under a new staff.
UNT officials touted Morris’ credentials to lead the school through that transition.
“As a Texas native, he has deep relationships across the state, and he understands the importance of connecting with the campus and the local community,” Mosley said.
Morris will get a sneak peek at what he’ll inherit when he arrives at UNT on Saturday for the Mean Green’s showdown with Boise.
The Texas native grew up in Shallowater near Lubbock and played for Texas Tech before working as an assistant coach at Houston and his alma mater in addition to Washington State.
“I am incredibly honored to be the head football coach at North Texas,” Morris said. “As a native Texan, I understand the pride and standard of Mean Green football and I am humbled to lead this storied program.”
It’s a program that will continue its dramatic transformation over the next few months. Morris will soon start putting his staff together and reshape UNT’s roster as the school prepares to move to the American.
UNT’s players would like nothing more than to send the program into the next step in an era of change on a high note.
“It’s a good opportunity for us to end the season on the right note,” Wood said. “We didn’t get the result we wanted in the championship game but have an opportunity to play a really good program like Boise State. Having a chance to get a win is big for us going into a new conference.”
