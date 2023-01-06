UNT-MTSU advance

The North Texas men's and women's basketballt teams will face Middle Tennessee on Saturday, when Aniyah Johnson will look to build on a career-best performance in a win over Western Kentucky.

 UNT sports information

North Texas made what was likely its last visit to Diddle Arena for a while one to remember on Thursday night.

The Mean Green ran out to a huge lead early and held off a late charge from Western Kentucky while picking up their fourth straight win over the Hilltoppers.

