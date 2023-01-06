North Texas made what was likely its last visit to Diddle Arena for a while one to remember on Thursday night.
The Mean Green ran out to a huge lead early and held off a late charge from Western Kentucky while picking up their fourth straight win over the Hilltoppers.
UNT’s 70-66 victory kept the Mean Green in the thick of the race for the Conference USA title heading into the back half of a two-game road trip on Saturday. UNT will face Middle Tennessee in a 5 p.m. game in Murfreesboro.
The Mean Green (12-3) are 3-1 in C-USA, where Florida Atlantic is 3-0 and the last remaining unbeaten team in league play.
The UNT women will also be in action when they take on MTSU in a 3:30 p.m. game at the Super Pit.
The Mean Green men have the chance to complete a rare sweep of the WKU-MTSU road trip that is one of the toughest in C-USA and the Sun Belt before that.
The Mean Green are making that swing for the last time before moving to the American Athletic Conference this summer. WKU and MTSU are remaining in C-USA.
UNT heads into its game against the Blue Raiders off an impressive performance against WKU. The Mean Green ran out to a 21-2 lead in the first half and hung on late. Tylor Perry scored 22 points and helped UNT overcome a big night from Dayvion McKnight.
WKU’s star guard scored a game-high 29 points.
“It’s tough to win on the road,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “McKnight is a great player. But we hung on at the end. It’ll be a growing experience.”
Perry is averaging 17.9 points per game to lead UNT, which will face the Blue Raiders just two days after they suffered a tough loss. MTSU charged back from a 17-point deficit in the second half to tie up a game against UTSA.
The Roadrunners escaped with a 75-72 win when John Buggs III knocked down a contested 3 at the buzzer. Senior forward DeAndre Dishman leads MTSU (9-6, 2-2) with an average of 12.0 points per game.
The UNT women will also be looking for a sweep of their games this week when they take on the Lady Raiders.
The Mean Green (4-9, 1-2) snapped a three-game losing streak when they knocked off WKU 84-76 on Thursday.
UNT put together one of its best offensive performances of the season behind Aniyah Johnson. The sophomore forward scored a career-high 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the floor to lead four UNT players who scored in double figures. Senior guard Quincy Noble added 24 points.
“We know what we are capable of,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We didn’t show consistency in the nonconference season, but you have seen our fight. We are in control of our season, how we show up, the energy we give and how we compete. We controlled our own destiny tonight.”
UNT will need another complete performance to complete a sweep of its two-game homestand by beating MTSU. The Lady Raiders (11-2) are 4-0 in C-USA play and are receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
UNT hasn’t beaten the Blue Raiders since February of 2006 and has lost 19 straight games to MTSU.
The Mean Green will look to Noble, who is averaging 18.5 points per game to help them turn the tide.
Senior forward Kseniya Malashka leads MTSU with an average of 16.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
UNT will enter what it hopes will be a breakthrough game in its series with MTSU with momentum on its side following its win over WKU.
“This can get us going,” Johnson said. “This will give us confidence.”
