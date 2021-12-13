Quincy Noble rarely goes too long in a game without connecting from 3-point range.
The North Texas guard is one of the elite players in Conference USA partly because of her deft touch from deep.
The junior guard couldn’t get anything to fall from beyond the arc on Monday during the Mean Green’s game against Southern in its annual Denton ISD game at the Super Pit.
That changed when UNT really needed her to come through.
Noble connected just moments after Southern took its only lead of the game, sparking a run that helped UNT pull away for a 65-49 win.
The Mean Green didn’t play their prettiest game of the year but still managed to extend their winning streak to four games.
“I’m happy with the win like all wins,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “This team gave us a different look than what we have seen. We expected it to be a little ugly.”
UNT (6-2) just didn’t expect it to be ugly enough for it to be trailing in the second half against Southern (2-6). The Lady Jaguars came into the day having lost all five of their road games.
Southern threatened to break through after Kayla Watson hit a jumper to put the Jaguars up 33-32.
UNT got the ball to Noble out of a timeout and saw her connect on her only 3 of the game to spark a 10-0 run that put the Mean Green up for good.
“The constant practice and the belief of my teammates play a big part in shots like that,” Noble said. “To get that one felt good. I couldn’t buy a 3 but got the important one.”
Noble missed her other six attempts from beyond the arc in a rare off day. She came into the day shooting 37.8% from deep.
Aly Gamez followed Noble’s 3 with one of her own that extended the Mean Green’s 10-0 run. UNT was 6-for-11 from deep in the second half.
“That 3 was huge,” Mitchell said of Noble’s shot. “Experience matters. That is what you want to show up in games and situations like today. Aly and Quincy and Jaz [Jazion Jackson] all made plays that helped us.”
Noble finished with a game-high 17 points and was one of three UNT players who finished in double figures. Tommisha Lampkin broke out of an offensive slump on her way to posting a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The sophomore had scored just 13 points in UNT’s last three games combined.
“It was a big confidence booster after having a couple of off games,” Lampkin said. “I had to be physical with them down low.”
Gamez did most of her damage from beyond the 3-point arc, where she hit three 3s on her way to scoring 10 points.
Raven White scored 12 points and Watson 11 to lead Southern.
After the first quarter, it looked like UNT would cruise to the win after running out to a 21-10 lead.
The Mean Green shot 12 free throws in the opening period and hit 10 of them.
Southern gradually worked its way back into the game and pulled within 29-26 at halftime after holding UNT to eight points in the second quarter.
“Our lack of offense in the second quarter affected our defense,” Mitchell said. “They got some big rebounds that got them within three at halftime.”
Southern pushed ahead early in the second half. Fortunately for UNT, it had an answer in the form of a couple of big 3s, including the one Noble hit. That shot will send the Mean Green into their final two games in nonconference play with momentum on their side.
UNT will face Wichita State on Friday night before taking on Oklahoma State next week.
“We’re excited,” Noble said. “Wichita State and Oklahoma State are top schools. It’s a chance to show how much we have grown. We are hungry to get a win against a big school.”