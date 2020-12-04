LAFAYETTE, La. — Quincy Noble of North Texas exploded for 30 points as the Mean Green defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 83-74 on Friday night inside the Cajundome.
Noble’s career high included five 3-pointers on her 11-of-17 shooting. Madison Townley compiled a double-double of 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, and Jazion Jackson recorded 14 points, a career-tying eight boards, three assists and three steals.
After seeing a nine-point second-quarter lead diminish, the Mean Green (2-1) found themselves trailing Louisiana (0-1) 60-55 with just under two minutes to play in the third quarter. Townley hit a jumper in the paint before Jackson and Charlene Shepherd each forced a turnover in the backcourt that resulted in fast break layups.
With nine seconds on the clock, Shepherd then sank a 3-pointer from the top to complete a 10-point swing and put the Mean Green in control at 65-60.
“I thought in the third quarter the energy was big time,” coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We are a whole different team when we have that kind of energy. Obviously, the press and turnovers created some of that naturally, but the bench, the floor and what we did together as a unit was huge. We aren’t successful without the energy we need to execute. We did a really good job in coming back and doing what we needed to do to win.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns crept back to within 65-64 to begin the final period, but Townley made a jump shot and Noble came through with a bucket from deep for a 70-64 UNT lead.
Noble and Townley each hit similar shots again to push the lead to double digits at 75-65 with 5:48 left to play. Field goals from Shepherd, Noble and Tommisha Lampkin capped an 11-0 Mean Green run for a 16-point advantage, their largest of the game, with less than four minutes remaining.
Early on, Summer Jones sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key for an early 4-2 North Texas lead. Two Ragin’ Cajun free throws and two field goals gave the home team an 8-4 edge, but the Mean Green converted twice in the paint along with a pull-up jumper from Destinee McDowell to regain the lead at 10-8. A layup by Jackson put the score at 17-10 with 2:25 remaining in the quarter.
N’Yah Boyd made a layup and Noble knocked down a 3-pointer from the right corner following an offensive rebound by Shepherd to put UNT up 24-16 two minutes into the second quarter. Another Boyd bucket extended the Mean Green lead to 35-26 at the 3:55 mark before Louisiana closed the first half on an 8-0 run fueled by a pair of three-point plays underneath to take a 39-38 advantage.
The Mean Green travel to the South Padre Island Classic and will take on UT Arlington at 4 p.m. Dec. 18 and Prairie View A&M at 1 p.m. Dec. 19.