Quincy Noble pointed to North Texas’ homestand this week as a perfect time to turn its season around.
The latter stages of the Mean Green’s nonconference schedule was stacked with tough games, just like the early part of its league slate. UNT let a few of those games slip away and found itself in need of a breakthrough moment.
That is just what the Mean Green are hoping they came up with in the form of a 72-66 win over Southern Miss on Thursday at the Super Pit behind Quincy Noble.
The junior guard tied her career high with 30 points and made a series of huge plays down the stretch to help the Mean Green pull away for a win that has them feeling a whole lot better about where they stand.
“It feels good because we know what we are capable of,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “To put that together and see it show up for us in the win column is a great feeling.”
UNT (8-8, 2-4) was locked in a tight battle with Southern Miss (11-7, 3-4) in the fourth quarter when Noble took over. She hit a jumper to break a 58-58 tie, connected on another jumper and then fed Jaylen Mallard in the post for a layup that capped a 6-0 run.
Noble hit a jumper and a layup after Southern Miss pulled within four points twice late and iced the game with three free throws.
“My teammates got me going,” Noble said. “They put me in position to make shots and were telling me to keep taking shots. They were confident and positive with me.”
Being positive has been a challenge for UNT the last few weeks as it lost six of seven against the likes of nationally ranked Baylor and traditional Conference USA power Middle Tennessee.
Noble kept the faith during that slide.
“We were always right there,” Noble said. “I feel like we might have broken through tonight. We will see. Tonight was really good for us. We had great energy.”
Mitchell and Noble credited that energy largely to the players who came off the bench, particularly Chloe Callahan. The freshman had played in just five games all season and hadn’t scored since a win over SMU on Dec. 3.
Callahan scored five points, handed out three assists and added two steals against Southern Miss.
“I came in and decided I was going to play some good defense,” Callahan said. “We got some steals and played off that. It feels great.”
UNT turned to its defense after getting off to a slow start. The Mean Green gave up an early 8-0 run and trailed 33-22 before catching fire in the second quarter.
Callahan buried a 3-pointer to spark a 16-0 run. The Mean Green held Southern Miss scoreless for more than four minutes and took a 38-34 lead at halftime.
The Golden Eagles didn’t hit a shot from the floor in the final 5:25 of the half.
“We had high energy, talked and communicated,” UNT guard Jazion Jackson said. “We did a good job of playing defense.”
Domonique Davis led Southern Miss with 22 points but needed 25 shots to get there.
UNT had just one player score in double figures in Noble but had six other players score at least five points. Jackson scored nine points and Amber Dixon eight.
Each of those players contributed to bring UNT back after a slow start and helped put the Mean Green in position to pull away late.
Noble took over from there and helped UNT win its first game of a two-game homestand that will continue on Saturday against Louisiana Tech. She thought the series was the perfect opportunity for UNT to get back on track.
The way Noble played down the stretch ensured the Mean Green would capitalize.
“Quincy helped us separate,” Mitchell said. “She wasn’t just scoring. She took pressure off when they pressed and hit some shots that made them pay.”