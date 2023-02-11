Mean Green

ATLANTA — Cierra Simon and Mikayla Smith combine to drive in seven runs as No. 24 UNT scored a 10-2 win in six innings over UConn on Saturday at the Buzz Classic.

Simon matched her career highs in hits and RBIs with a 3-of-3 performance with three RBIs and a run scored. Smith finished 2-of-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored, including a three-run home run.

