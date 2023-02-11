A few passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable..
A few passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 11, 2023 @ 10:01 pm
ATLANTA — Cierra Simon and Mikayla Smith combine to drive in seven runs as No. 24 UNT scored a 10-2 win in six innings over UConn on Saturday at the Buzz Classic.
Simon matched her career highs in hits and RBIs with a 3-of-3 performance with three RBIs and a run scored. Smith finished 2-of-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored, including a three-run home run.
Skylar Savage collected the win with four innings pitched, allowing three hits and one earned run, while striking out five.
• After a pair of leadoff walks in the top of the second inning, Smith took advantage of the first pitch she saw, driving it over the left-field wall to establish a 3-0 lead for the Mean Green.
• Savage retired eight of the first nine batters she faced with Lexi Cobb collecting an outfield assist for the final out in the bottom of the second to hold the Huskies scoreless.
• In the fourth inning, Smith struck again, lacing a single to center field to drive in Molly Rainey and advance Jodie Epperson to third, giving UNT a 4-0 advantage.
• The next at-bat, Simon followed with a two-RBI double down the left-field line to widen the gap to 6-0.
• North Texas would go on to bat through the entire lineup with Tatum Sparks and Molly Rainey each collecting an RBI on a groundout and walk, respectively, for an 8-0 lead after four innings.
• The Mean Green gave up their first run of the year in the fourth inning but still held the 8-1 edge.
• Kailey Gamble led off the sixth with the first home run of her campaign to open a 9-1 North Texas lead. It was the 20th career home run for the first baseman.
• Later in the inning, Simon came to the plate with two runners on and collected an RBI single to plate pinch hitter Rylee Nicholson for a 10-1 UNT lead.
• McKenzie Wagoner came to the circle in relief, striking out three over two innings, including the last batter of the game.
• The Huskies pulled a run back in the home half of the sixth but could not hold off the run rule, ending the game 10-2 for the third North Texas win of the season.
Notes
• The Mean Green have only allowed two runs on the young season, the fewest through three games in UNT softball history.
• Gamble hit a home run on the same date two years in a row, dropping a two-run shot against Tulsa on Feb. 11, 2022, at The Evangeline Bank and Trust and Invitational I in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
• Saturday’s second game against Georgia Tech was canceled due to inclement weather in the area.
UNT will finish the weekend versus host Georgia Tech at 11:30 a.m. Central time on Sunday. The game can be seen live on ACC Network Extra.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.