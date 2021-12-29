WACO — The North Texas women’s basketball team had a chance against No. 10 Baylor on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center. Timely turnovers forced by the Lady Bears and missed free throws hurt UNT in the end.
The Mean Green opened the game with an easy bucket, but BU took control from there for the majority of the first half. With 18 seconds to go in the first quarter, all-American NaLyssa Smith picked up a technical foul and the momentum shifted.
UNT came up empty handed at the charity stripe and on the following possession. Baylor regained momentum and extended its lead to 26-13.
In the second quarter, the Mean Green held strong winning the frame. The 3-ball was UNT’s friend making three of them. Aly Gamez put together quite the first half scoring 10 points.It was the sixth time in seven games Gamez had registered double figures.
Jazion Jackson was money from 3-point range keeping the game competitive in the first half. The Lady Bears took an 11-point advantage into the locker room.
In the third quarter, defensive breakdowns plagued the Mean Green. BU opened the half on a 6-0 run and shot 63% from the floor.
UNT continued to chip away for the last 10 minutes of the game, but it wasn’t enough to overcome one of the best teams in the country. Quincy Noble finished with 18 points, three rebounds, and two assists.
North Texas will return to action on Jan. 6 when they travel to Birmingham, Alabama, to square off with Conference USA foe UAB at 6 p.m. UNT’s original conference opener against Rice on Jan. 1 was postponed due to Covid issues within the Rice program.
“I’m never happy with a loss,” said coach Jalie Mitchell” I do think that there were times when we competed well, and there were moments when we didn’t adjust as well as we would’ve liked. We needed to slow it down and stop some of the bleeding, and those are two things we will go over and get better at.”