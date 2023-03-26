Memorable postseason runs have become a habit for North Texas under Grant McCasland.
UNT won the College Basketball Invitational at the end of his debut season as the Mean Green’s coach in 2018 and beat Purdue in its opening game in the 2021 NCAA tournament. The Mean Green also won either the Conference USA regular season or tournament title in three straight years before that streak ended this season.
UNT will look to add to its championship history this week in the National Invitation Tournament.
The Mean Green will take on Wisconsin in a semifinal game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
“The guys came here to compete for championships,” McCasland said late last week as UNT prepared for depart for the tournament. “The resources in place have put us in position.
“Going into the season, we hoped to win a conference championship.”
Winning the NIT would help make up for the sting of coming up short of that goal.
Florida Atlantic won the C-USA regular season title before UAB edged the Mean Green in the semifinals of the conference tournament. The Owls went on to win the conference tournament.
Those losses look a whole lot better now that FAU has grabbed national attention with its run to the Final Four and UAB has landed in the NIT semifinals.
So what is UNT facing when it comes to the final stages of the NIT?
The following is a look at all four teams left.
North Texas
Record: 29-7, 16-4 Conference USA
NIT seed: No. 2
Road to the NIT Final Four: UNT finished second in C-USA in the regular season and beat Louisiana Tech 74-46 in the conference tournament before falling to UAB 76-69 in the semifinals. The Mean Green have rebounded to beat Alcorn State 69-53, Sam Houston 75-55 and Oklahoma State 65-59 in overtime in the NIT.
Star player: Tylor Perry is averaging 17.3 points per game to lead the Mean Green and has been at his best in the NIT, clearing the 20-point mark in all three of UNT’s games. He hit a huge 3 in overtime against Oklahoma State to help the Mean Green pull away.
A closer look at UNT: The key storyline of the NIT for the Mean Green is how they have continued winning without Abou Ousmane. The 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 11.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game and has missed UNT’s last two games to attend to a family matter.
McCasland doesn’t expect Ousmane to play in the remainder of the NIT. UNT turned to Moulaye Sissoko to fill the void and saw the 6-foot-9 forward respond with 12 points and 15 rebounds in its win over OSU.
UNT will need Sissoko to come through again against Wisconsin, which has great size. The Mean Green rank No. 1 nationally in scoring defense with an average of 55.7 points allowed per game.
Wisconsin
Record: 20-14, 9-11 Big Ten
NIT seed: No. 2
Road to the NIT Final Four: Wisconsin tied for 11th in the Big Ten in the regular season and fell to Ohio State 65-57 in its first game in the conference tournament. The Badgers have gone on to beat Bradley 81-62, Liberty 75-71 and Oregon 61-58 in the NIT.
Star player: Sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection after averaging 12.1 points per game. He leads Wisconsin with 95 assists.
Hepburn scored 27 points in Wisconsin’s win over Liberty.
A closer look at Wisconsin: The Badgers have elite size, which one would expect from a Big Ten team.
Junior forward Steven Crowl is an even 7 feet and leads Wisconsin with an average of 12.2 points per game. Senior forward Tyler Wahl is 6-foot-9 and is adding 11.3 points for a team with four players averaging double figures.
Alabama-Birmingham
Record: 28-9, 14-6 Conference USA
NIT seed: No. 4
Road to the NIT Final Four: UAB finished third in C-USA in the regular season and beat Rice 87-60 and UNT 76-69 in the conference tournament before being blown out 78-56 by FAU in the C-USA title game. The Blazers came back to beat Southern Miss 88-60 in their NIT opener before rolling past Morehead State 77-59. UAB then pulled out a 67-59 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville to advance to the NIT Final Four.
Star player: Jordan Walker is a dynamic scorer who is averaging 22.5 points per game. He scored 32 points in a win over UNT in the semifinals of the C-USA tournament. Walker hasn’t shot the ball particularly well in the NIT and posted just five points in UAB’s win over Morehead State but is capable of getting on a roll at any time.
A closer look at UAB: UNT is very familiar with UAB after the teams faced off three times this season. McCasland said there aren’t many teams more talented than the Blazers in the country.
UAB has size with 6-foot-11 transfer center Trey Jemison and scoring at all of the spots in its lineup.
For the Blazers, it’s a matter of putting it all together. They’ve done just that in the NIT, despite the fact Walker hasn’t been at his best. UAB will be dangerous if Walker gets on track this week.
Utah Valley
Record: 28-8, 15-3 Western Athletic Conference
NIT seed: Unseeded
Road to the NIT Final Four: Utah Valley won the WAC regular season title with a 15-3 record and beat Tarleton State in its opening game in the conference tournament. The Wolverines were upset by Southern Utah in the semifinals but have since knocked off three seeded teams in the NIT.
Utah Valley beat No. 2 New Mexico 83-69, No. 3 Colorado 81-69 and No. 4 Cincinnati 74-68.
Star player: Aziz Bandaogo was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the WAC this season. The 7-foot center is averaging 11.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. He has blocked 104 shots on the season.
A closer look at Utah Valley: The Wolverines have gone on a surprise run in the NIT, one they will look to extend when they take on UAB.
Senior guard Trey Woodbury has been on a tear in the NIT and is averaging 17.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game in the tournament.
Longtime NBA player Mark Madsen is Utah Valley’s coach and went viral for his dance moves when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers NBA title team in 2020.
Utah Valley president Astrid Tuminez followed in his footsteps during the Wolverines’ win over Cincinnati and went viral on social media.
