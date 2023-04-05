By the time Tylor Perry hit what will likely be the final step-back jumper of his North Texas career last Thursday, college basketball season was all but over.
That shot helped UNT seal a 68-61 win over UAB in the championship game of the National Invitation Tournament.
The Final Four was all that was remained for the 2022-23 season.
Being last is as good as it gets in sports, which is why UNT’s run to the NIT championship will go down as one of the defining moments in the history of the school’s athletics program.
UNT took home the trophy from the event that was founded in 1938 and received a ton of national publicity for days on end. Beating Oklahoma State and Wisconsin on the way to the championship only adds to the significance of the accomplishment.
“It means everything,” Perry said after the game. “I can’t put it into words, this feeling. You can never explain what it feels like to win a championship and cut the nets down. To be able to do it with this group, it’s unbelievable. We’ll be in the history books forever.”
But where does the NIT championship rank in the history of milestones in UNT athletics history?
To a certain extent, it’s all in the eyes of the beholder.
How does one compare UNT’s win in the NIT to a run of four straight NCAA men’s golf titles or a win that snapped a drought of nearly 56 years without a victory in a bowl game?
What about a win in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament? UNT came up with its first in 2021. How about a bowl win in front of a huge crowd at the Cotton Bowl.
Those are just a few of the milestones in the history of Mean Green athletics.
The following is a look back.
Run to the NIT title this year
There’s no better starting place for UNT when it comes to landmark achievements in program history like the present, or at least just a few days ago.
Attention nationally is focused on the NCAA March Madness tournament, the event that determines the national champion.
Winning the NIT is no small feat, though. There are 352 teams competing in men’s college basketball. Only 68 make the NCAA tournament.
Coming out on top in the NIT establishes a team as one of the best in the country. Look no further than the final USA Today coaches poll.
UNT received the sixth-most votes in the season-ending poll without cracking the Top 25. That puts the Mean Green at No. 31 nationally.
And, the exposure UNT received during its NIT run while playing on ESPN was huge for the program.
2002 bowl win over Cincinnati
When it comes to milestone wins, it’s tough to trump the UNT football team's win over Cincinnati in the 2002 New Orleans Bowl.
The Mean Green played in four straight New Orleans Bowls beginning in 2001 and won just one when they knocked off the Bearcats 24-19.
UNT hadn’t won a bowl game since 1946 until that night. The Mean Green intercepted five passes and Kevin Galbreath rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown on his way to earning MVP honors.
The milestone has stood the test of time. UNT has won just three bowl games in program history.
Galbreath is just one of a host of UNT Hall of Famers who helped guide the Mean Green to the win, a list that includes coach Darrell Dickey, defensive end Adrian Awasom, running back Patrick Cobbs, linebacker Cody Spencer, safety Jonas Buckles, quarterbacks Scott Hall and Andrew Smith, defensive lineman Brandon Kennedy and offensive linemen Andy Brewster and Nick Zuniga.
2021 NCAA tournament win
UNT’s win over the University of Alabama-Birmingham in the NIT final wasn’t the first big postseason win for the Mean Green under former coach Grant McCasland, and it arguably wasn’t the biggest.
UNT made its lone NCAA tournament appearance under McCasland in the spring of 2021 and pulled off one of the biggest wins in program history.
The Mean Green were a huge underdog as a No. 13 seed against Purdue. The Boilermakers were a No. 4 seed and came back from a four-point deficit with 90 seconds left to force overtime.
UNT responded by holding the Boilermakers scoreless for the first 4:32 of extra period and pulled away for a 78-69 win.
Javion Hamlet scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead UNT to its first NCAA tournament win in its fourth appearance in the event.
2014 Heart of Dallas Bowl win
UNT officials have long dreamed of what the school could accomplish if it could get its substantial alumni base in the Dallas area behind the school’s athletics program.
The Mean Green’s win over UNLV in the Heart of Dallas Bowl at the end of the 2013 season offered a glimpse of what that might look like.
UNT hadn’t played in a bowl game in almost a decade before facing UNLV and took advantage of the opportunity. Derek Thompson threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Brelan Chancellor scored twice in front of a crowd of 38,380. Nearly all of those fans were there to support the Mean Green.
Linebacker Zach Orr finished nine tackles to lead UNT’s defense in a game that ranks among the most memorable in program history.
1950s golf NCAA titles
UNT once featured one of the elite men’s golf programs in the country. The Mean Green won four straight NCAA titles beginning in 1949 under Fred Cobb.
Don January and Billy Maxwell went on to notable careers on the PGA Tour after playing for the Mean Green.
UNT has enjoyed several memorable moments in its history, but it’s easy to argue that the school’s most notable run of success came in the early years of its men’s golf program.
