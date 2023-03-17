Rylee Nicholson missed out on one opportunity to blow North Texas’ home opener in Conference USA play wide open on Friday night.
The sophomore outfielder got a second chance and cashed in with a two-run double that gave UNT to jolt it needed to pull away for a 4-1 win over UTSA in the opener of a three-game series at Lovelace Stadium.
The Mean Green (17-9, 3-1 C-USA) won their first conference series at Louisiana Tech and took another step toward remaining at the top of C-USA after coming into the night in a four-way tie that also included UTSA (6-20, 2-2).
Florida Atlantic and Charlotte also entered the night at 2-1 in league play.
“This was definitely a good way to open at home in conference play,” UNT coach Rodney DeLong said. “Friday night wins are always good.”
Runs were hard to come by on a chilly night. Nearly all of UNT’s offensive production came in the third inning.
UNT took a 2-1 lead when Kalei Christensen drove home a run with a single up the middle.
That hit brought Nicholson to the plate with two runners on.
The sophomore had come up in a similar spot the first inning with the bases loaded and two outs and filed out to left field.
“I needed to redeem myself,” Nicholson said. “I made an adjustment. She is a lefty, curveball pitcher. I backed off the plate a little so I wouldn’t get jammed.”
The move paid off when Nicholson drove a double deep into centerfield off Marena Estell to bring in two runs and give UNT the spark it needed to pull away.
“That hit helped us get a lead and put a little pressure on them,” DeLong said. “The game felt like the pressure was on us. Once we got a lead, they tightened up and we relaxed. That helped get us going.”
UNT finished with just four hits but did draw five walks.
Pitcher McKenzie Wagoner took care of the rest by allowing one run on six hits in a complete game.
“Wagoner was gritty and got it done,” DeLong said.
UNT will continue the series with games against UTSA on Saturday and Sunday.
“Winning the first game of a series is really important,” Nicholson said. “As long as we keep the ball rolling and have confidence, we will be all right.”
North Texas 4, UTSA 1
|UTSA
|010
|000
|0
|—
|1
|6
|0
|North Texas
|103
|000
|x
|—
|4
|4
|2
Marena Estell and Erykah Guerrero McKenzie Wagoner and Kalei Christensen. WP – Wagoner (7-1) LP – Estell (2-5) 2B – UTSA: Rylie Giddens, Ciarra Matta; UNT: Kailey Gamble, Rylee Nicholson.
