There have been a number of players in a variety of sports with family connections at North Texas over the years.
Twins Lindsay and Lacy Gregory from the school’s softball team a few years ago come to mind. Sisters Logan and Lauryn Bruffett played for the UNT soccer team.
UNT has another set of siblings playing for one of its teams this fall. Grayson and Gabriel Murphy are the most intriguing pair of the bunch and are in the midst of terrific seasons with the Mean Green football team.
First off, they’re twins who are nearly impossible to tell apart. They’re also remarkably close. If you see one brother on UNT’s campus, you’re almost assured of seeing the other there with him.
Grayson plays defensive end in coordinator Phil Bennett’s scheme and has 8.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks this season. Gabriel plays the devil position that is a hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end spot and has 5.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.
The Mean Green broke through for their first win since their season opener against Northwestern State last week when they knocked off Rice 30-24 in overtime. The challenge now is building on that win on Saturday when UNT will face Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, Miss.
UNT coach Seth Littrell held his weekly press conference in advance of the game on Tuesday. We covered the event in our weekly notebookand takeaways.
The big news of the week, though, was UNT finalizing a contract extension with athletic director Wren Baker. The school and Baker came to terms on a deal that runs to 2029. It’s a huge vote of confidence for Baker, who has done a tremendous job of moving the program forward.
The American Athletic Conference recently included UNT in the group of six schools it is adding in the latest round of conference realignment.
We went over the details of the contract and all Baker has accomplished since arriving at the school in the summer of 2016.
— Brett Vito
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.