Doug Marshall was like a lot of boys who grow up in Texas when it comes to their interest in sports.
It all started with football. Marshall fell in love with the game and poured his efforts into being the best player he could be until middle school.
That’s when he decided to give track a try.
“I tried out and got better and better,” Marshall said. “A lot of coaches invested in me as a person. My love for the sport really grew in high school and college.”
The sport took Marshall places he never imagined over the years, including one final step last week when he was announced as the new director of track and field at North Texas.
The San Antonio native has guided teams to national titles, coached individual national champions and was a Division II NCAA qualifier himself in the triple jump.
What Marshall had never been — at least up until a few days ago — is a part of a Division I program.
His opportunity finally arrived when UNT athletic director Wren Baker and a hiring committee chose him to take over the school’s program.
“It’s a feeling [of] overwhelming joy to come back home and coach in the state I grew up in, running track myself, going to the Texas Relays and the state meet,” Marshall said. “Those are things I have memories of from my time as a high school athlete. To be able to come back home and recruit this state that I love and hopefully do it effectively is extremely exciting for me.”
Marshall’s youth, enthusiasm and track record of success were among the reasons UNT selected him to take over for Carl Sheffield. UNT’s longtime coach retired after the outdoor season.
Bringing on Marshall represents a significant change for UNT’s track program, which has been guided by two head coaches since 1997. Rick Watkins took over UNT’s program in 1997 after spending five years as an assistant at the school.
When Wakins left in 2011, UNT turned to Sheffield, one of Watkins’ former assistants. Those two coaches combined for over 40 years of experience at UNT between them.
UNT officials are confident in Marshall’s ability to get up to speed at the Division I level quickly because of what he’s accomplished during his rise in coaching. He guided Iowa Western to three junior college national championships in four seasons, including the women’s indoor and outdoor titles this past school year, when the men’s team finished second in the outdoor season.
Iowa Western landed in the top six of a national meet in track or cross country 13 times under Marshall after finishing in the top six only two times in the four seasons before his arrival.
Baker has often hired coaches with a history of success at lower levels of college athletics during his time at UNT. Men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland spent a large portion of his career coaching on the junior college and Division II levels before arriving at UNT.
McCasland guided UNT to its first NCAA tournament win in the spring of 2021.
“Doug is a rising star and possesses the qualities our search committee outlined when we began the process,” Baker said in a statement announcing Marshall's hire. “His energy and enthusiasm for this opportunity made him an easy choice to be our next director of track and field.
“He possesses championship experience and a proven ability to recruit and develop student-athletes to go along with his Texas roots.”
Marshall is confident he will be able to capitalize on those ties and quickly elevate UNT’s program at a critical time in program history. That confidence is based on what the school has in place and the administration’s commitment to the program.
UNT's track and field program and its soccer team share a $13.6 million stadium that opened in spring 2019.
Marshall said the stadium is an important component of what he has to work with, but it’s the support he anticipates receiving from the administration that excites him most.
“I believe we have what we need to be successful,” Marshall said. “It comes from the support of the administration. The people have been amazing. You can feel the love when you get to campus and talk to them and hear their ideas of where they want to be.
“That’s the No. 1 thing to me. If you have a supportive administration that will pour into the program as well as the coaches and athletes, that’s where success begins.”
Baker has consistently said he wants to compete for championships at UNT.
The school’s track and field program has some work to do to get to that point.
The Mean Green finished fifth in the men’s team standings and 11th in the women’s team standings at the C-USA outdoor championships this spring.
Marshall believes the program has a budget in place and a talent bed to recruit from that will help him quickly improve UNT’s performance in the meets that matter.
Making that jump quickly will be critical. UNT is leaving C-USA for the American Athletic Conference next summer. One of the school’s final events in C-USA will be the conference’s outdoor track meet next spring. The Mean Green are set to host.
“We will fit well in the American,” Marshall said. “We will try to build there and compete for championships. With the pieces we have now, we will be able to compete on a high level on both sides [men and women] in the American.”
Marshall has a long history of success both as an athlete and a coach. He developed into a top track athlete at San Antonio East Central and won a district title in the triple jump. That performance helped him land a spot on the team at Emporia State, a Division II school in Kansas.
Marshall excelled in the long jump in addition to the triple jump at Emporia. His coaching career began on the high school level in Kansas before he spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Garden City Community College.
Marshall guided Garden City as its head coach for a year before taking over at Iowa Western.
It’s far from a conventional path to taking over a Division I program, but it’s one Marshall believes served him well.
“It’s a great experience coaching at the junior college level,” Marshall said. “It would be for anyone. I got to see the way Division I programs recruit and the athletes they want after seeing them recruit my own athletes. We had to recruit and develop at a high level because we only had two years with them.”
Marshall believes the experience he gained along the way has prepared him to build a program at UNT.
“We will bring in the best of the best as far as athletes who fit our culture and our program and are willing to work hard and with each other,” Marshall said. “That’s my No. 1 thing.”
The approach is one Marshall believes will help him capitalize on the opportunity he’s never before had in his career — competing on the Division I level.
“Everything that I have been through in my career up to this point with the successes and, more importantly, the failures that I had to learn from have prepared me,” Marshall said. “I’m not worried or concerned. I want to go in with the attitude that we will change the culture. Culture doesn’t have a division.
“Getting athletes ready to compete at a high level stays the same.”