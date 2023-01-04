Eric Morris wasn’t shy about stating his plans when it came to putting together his first staff at North Texas after taking over the program a few days ago.
“I plan to hire the best staff in the country,” the former Washington State offensive coordinator said at his introductory press conference. “I think everybody’s going to be excited to see how we’re going to continue to build a program.”
The process continued to come into focus over the last few days as Morris added one coach after another. The makeup of a staff can often tell a lot about what a coach sees as his path to success.
That was certainly the case with Morris. He talked about the importance of recruiting Texas, the Dallas area and particularly the talent-rich schools in the shadow of UNT’s campus in Denton.
Nearly every member of Morris’ staff has Texas connections that could help him make an effective recruiter in the spots where UNT is trying to become more of a recruiting force.
UNT won’t have nearly the same level of coaching experience as it did last year, when it had veterans like Phil Bennett, Jim Gush, Randy Clements and Tommy Mainord on staff.
What the program will have is a younger — and potentially hungrier — group of coaches that will have a chance to help UNT bring in better recruiting classes and the higher-level players it will need to compete in the American Athletic Conference.
UNT is making the jump to the American from Conference USA this summer.
Morris hired his final on-field assistant over the weekend when he added Jon Cooper as his offensive line coach.
Cooper is far from new to the area after a standout four-year career as an offensive lineman at Oklahoma, where he spent last season as an offensive analyst.
Several of the other coaches who have joined UNT’s staff have even tighter connections to DFW.
Morris retained running backs coach Patrick Cobbs, a former UNT standout who coached at Ryan before joining the Mean Green’s staff. Safeties coach Clay Jennings is another former UNT player and has coached at several schools across the state, including Texas State, where he spent last season.
Tight ends coach Chris Gilbert was the director of high school relations at Texas this season. Gilbert is a former Texas high school coach as is new special teams coordinator Drew Svoboda.
Justin Owens, UNT’s new director of recruiting, has more than 15 years of coaching experience at the high school level in DFW and comes to UNT from Ferris High, where he was the running backs coach, special teams coordinator and recruiting coordinator.
Owens has a long history of holding camps for players across Texas that help them gain exposure to colleges.
“They couldn’t be getting a better man, leader, developer of young men and expert in the industry of recruiting,” Steven Greek, Ferris’ head coach, said in a video he posted to Twitter shortly after Owens accepted the job at UNT. “The reason he is an expert is that he has great relationships with people.”
Gilbert graduated from South Oak Cliff and coached at multiple schools in DFW, including Lancaster, where he spent 10 years. Svoboda was the head coach at Klein Collins for 10 years.
UNT is hoping those connections help it lure more highly rated players to the school in the coming years.
Morris also has Texas ties. He grew up in the state and played for Mike Leach at Texas Tech, where he also worked.
Morris recruited Texas last season for Washington State.
Those ties paid off when Guyer wide receiver Landon Sides committed to UNT. Morris recruited Sides at his last stop and made an impression on him.
Sides believes Morris and his staff will connect with other Texas and DFW players.
“A lot of guys will see what I see in coach Morris,” Sides said. “They’ll see he’s a guy you want to play under. He’ll be there for you, be straight with you, and will coach his heart out for you. Guys will 100% want to play for him because of the kind of coach he is.”
Morris certainly won’t be the first coach at UNT to try to build strong local recruiting ties.
UNT hired Todd Dodge away from Southlake Carroll largely because of his DFW connections. Those ties paid off when the school landed several players who went down as some of the best in recent program history, including a pair of players who went on to play in the NFL in linebacker Zach Orr and running back Lance Dunbar.
Dodge never capitalized on the talent he was able to land from DFW early in his tenure and was fired after posting a 6-37 record. UNT went away from the notion that it needed a head coach and staff with Texas ties when it brought in Dan McCarney.
McCarney took advantage of the talent Dodge brought in as well as some key players he added in 2013. UNT beat UNLV in the Heart of Dallas Bowl that season. His tenure quickly fizzled from there.
McCarney often lamented that Texas high school coaches wouldn’t let his staff talk to their top prospects, let alone steer them toward UNT. He was fired in the middle of his fifth season at UNT, less than two years after the Mean Green’s bowl win.
UNT brought in Seth Littrell largely because of his reputation as a spread offense guru. The Mean Green improved offensively and proceeded to earn a bowl berth in six of his seven seasons in addition to playing in the Conference USA title game twice.
UNT lost all of those games, partly because it was overmatched at times from a talent perspective.
Morris has vowed to change that.
“The assistant coaches that I bring in here understand this area and have great relationships already built or are entrenched here,” Morris said. “That’s going to help get us in the door. We’re going to have to do the legwork and be great evaluators.”
UNT has some work to do in that regard. The Mean Green signed just two players in the early period in Sides and Coffeyville Community College defensive lineman Marcus Moore. UNT added Louisiana-Lafayette transfer safety and former McKinney standout Damon Youngblood on Tuesday.
UNT also has two players committed from Littrell’s tenure in South Oak Cliff linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner and Houston running back Jahbari Kuykendall in a class that 247Sports has ranked No. 128 nationally. Both said they were waiting for Morris to make a decision on if they were both still a fit for UNT following the coaching change.
Sides flipped from Incarnate Word and is what UNT hopes is the first of a long line of local players to sign with the Mean Green.
It’s a goal UNT has had for years under a host of coaches.
The announcement of the Mean Green’s coaching lineup the last few days and what Morris has said so far indicate just how big of a priority creating that local pipeline will be for UNT.
