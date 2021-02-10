Phil Bennett will make $350,000 annually after taking over as North Texas’ defensive coordinator.
Bennett is one of five on-field assistants hired by coach Seth Littrell since the end of last season. Each of those coaches will make at least $100,000 per year.
The Denton Record-Chronicle obtained each of the coaches’ contracts through an open records request.
The total value of the five assistant coaches matches the value of the contacts the coaches they replaced.
Bennett is the former head coach at SMU and has extensive experience as a defensive coordinator, including stints at LSU, Texas A&M and Kansas State. Littrell was in the midst of his career as an Oklahoma fullback in 1998 when Bennett was the Sooners’ secondary coach.
“The opportunity to get coach Bennett to lead our defense was a no-brainer for me,” Littrell said in a statement when UNT officially announced Bennett’s hire late last month. “He’s been a mentor to me for several years and his wealth of knowledge and experience will benefit our entire program. Nobody can argue his credentials. He has led top-10 defenses at the highest level of college football and has a proven track record of turning those units around.”
Littrell and Bennett brought in a group of position coaches to help revamp a defense that struggled last season while allowing 42.8 points per game. UNT’s defensive staff will have a mix of veterans and coaches in the early stages of their careers in 2021.
Bennett hired McNeese State defensive coordinator Jim Gush to coach UNT’s linebackers. Gush has spent 18 seasons working with Bennett at Baylor, SMU, Kansas State and Iowa State and will be UNT’s highest-paid defensive position coach.
Gush is set to make $165,000 per year.
Littrell hired Jarred Holley to coach UNT’s cornerbacks. Holley was the safeties coach at Albany last season and started in all four seasons of his career at Pittsburgh, where he played for Bennett.
Matt Passwaters will coach UNT’s defensive line after spending last season as a quality control coach on the offensive side of the ball at Hawaii.
Passwaters and Holley will each earn $127,500 per year.
Former Houston quarterback Blake Joseph joined UNT’s staff as its new quarterbacks coach. He spent the last five seasons at Magnolia West High School, including the last two as the program’s head coach.
Joseph is set to make $100,000 per season after filling a spot on UNT’s staff that was left open in 2020 after former quarterbacks coach Tate Wallis resigned before the season.
Holley, Passwaters and Joseph are all entering their first seasons as full-time assistant coaches on the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
UNT will look to its new mix of coaches to help it build on a 4-6 campaign that culminated in a 56-28 loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.