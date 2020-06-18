KeKe Murray challenged TJ Steele when he was dealing with a tough break during his junior year at Lubbock Estacado.
Steele was in the midst of what he expected to be a standout season when he took a hit to his ribs that left him with a punctured lung that forced him to miss six games.
Murray challenged Steele to see who could score more touchdowns before the end of the season upon his return. Steele responded by scoring three in his first game back and six over the course of four games, a run that helped elevate him as a prospect and attract the attention of the coaches at North Texas.
10000% committed #GoMeanGreen💚@Coach_Cluley @JjWatson_3 @Coach_McHugh @coachvint @SethLittrell @LukeWaleriusUNT @CoachMainordUNT 🤘🏾🔥 pic.twitter.com/bZxR6nkGzi— TJ Steele2021 (@Tj01782071) June 18, 2020
The 6-0, 180-pound senior committed to UNT late Wednesday night, marking a milestone in his comeback from an injury he thought might end his season.
“I feel like I can make a huge impact and not just as player but as a teammate as well at North Texas,” Steele said. “We are going to have a great future as a team. I hope that I can be a big part of that.”
Steele credits his opportunity at UNT in part to Murray and the way he motivated him midway throughout last season.
“KeKe told me he challenged me so that I could try my hardest and score touchdowns,” Steele said. “It felt good to be back out there and put it all on the line. KeKe helped me become a highly recruited player.”
Steele went on to catch 29 passes for 708 yards and nine touchdowns in his junior campaign. He added 162 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries on his way to earning second-team All-District 2-4A, Division II honors.
Steele is also a star track athlete at Estacado and ran a 10.97 second 100-meter dash last year.
Kansas, Tulsa, Houston Baptist and William & Mary also offered Steele a scholarship. He is rated No. 59 on 247Sports’ list of the top players in Texas in the class of 2021 and No. 62 in its rankings of the top wide receivers in the class.
Steele said Luke Walerius, UNT’s chief of staff who heads up the school’s recruiting efforts, played a key role in his recruiting process. He called UNT head coach Seth Littrell on Wednesday to tell him he had elected to play for the Mean Green.
“I told him that North Texas is where I wanted to be,” Steele said. “Coach was just as excited as I was.”
Steele is the sixth player in the class of 2021 to commit to UNT and is the highest rated player in the Mean Green’s class thus far. He is the second wide receiver to commit to UNT in the class of 2021, joining Frisco Independence product Zhighlil McMillan.
UNT’s class is currently rated No. 5 among classes in Conference USA by 247Sports.
UNT played in bowl games in three straight seasons under Littrell before finishing 4-8 last season.
Steele believes UNT will quickly get back on track just like he did after suffering a devastating injury last season.
“I came back and was willing to go even harder,” Steele said. “Being out made me hungry to go get everything.”