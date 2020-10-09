North Texas picked up a commitment from Nasir Kemper, one of the top players in Oklahoma, on Thursday night.
Kemper does a little of everything for Lawton MacArthur, playing running back, wide receiver and defensive back. UNT’s coaches recruited Kemper as an athlete and project him to play linebacker or safety on the college level.
Kemper announced his decision on his Twitter account.
A true blessing!!🙏🏽 #COMMITTED @SethLittrell @PCobbs43 @LukeWaleriusUNT @manning_brett @MacHighlanders pic.twitter.com/NocMNjglZT— Nasir kemper (@Nasir_Kemper) October 8, 2020
“I love how the coaches kept in contact with me during the offseason and the season,” Kemper said Friday morning. “I also like the area, the coaches and the family atmosphere.”
UNT running backs coach Patrick Cobbs and Luke Walerius recruited Kemper. Walerius is UNT’s chief of staff and heads up the program’s recruiting efforts.
Kemper, who is 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, was also offered a scholarship by Eastern Michigan. He has yet to visit UNT due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he has taken a virtual tour.
The opportunity to play close to home was a key factor in Kemper’s decision.
“I wanted to stay closer to home because I like to be around my family,” Kemper said.
Recruiting website 247Sports ranks Kemper at No. 25 on its list of the top college prospects in Oklahoma in the class of 2021.
UNT has hit the state hard over the last few months and now has three of the top 25 players in the state from 2021 committed. The Mean Green previously picked up commitments from quarterback Bryce Drummond of Pawhuska and defensive tackle Kevin Greene of Del City, who rank No. 18 and No. 22, respectively.
247Sports ranks Kemper as a three-star prospect.
“I don’t know the two other Oklahoma guys, but coach Cobbs told me to reach out to them and keep in contact,” Kemper said “I’ve started to get to know those guys.”
UNT is hoping Kemper can translate the abilities he has shown as an all-around athlete to the defensive side of the ball.
Kemper has rushed for more than 500 yards and scored seven touchdowns in four games this season while playing primarily at running back and safety. He’s also MacArthur’s punter.
“I feel like when I put all my focus on one position with technique and getting bigger, stronger and faster that will help me,” Kemper said. “I enjoy playing defense and like to hit people. Defense is the key to winning games.”
Kemper is the second linebacker to join UNT’s recruiting class. The Mean Green previously picked up a commitment from Elgin product Willie Simmons.
The Mean Green currently have the No. 3-ranked class among teams in Conference USA. Florida Atlantic has the top class, followed by UTSA in 247Sports’ listings.