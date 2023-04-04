The sixth season of Grant McCasland’s tenure at North Texas always looked like it would be one that would usher in an era of change for the program.
UNT featured five players who were listed as seniors, including Kai Huntsberry, Tyree Eady and Jayden Martinez, a trio of graduate transfers. Star guard Tylor Perry was in position to return next year but had emerged as a budding star in college basketball and was sure to be a top prospect if he elected to transfer.
That new era in UNT history suddenly became all the more dramatic Thursday night when Texas Tech hired away coach Grant McCasland.
UNT turned around and promoted Ross Hodge to lead the program.
Hodge will inherit a team fresh off a memorable run to the National Invitation Tournament title. UNT beat UAB 68-61 in the final and extended its run of seasons winning a championship to four.
The Mean Green won Conference USA titles in three straight years before that run came to an end this season.
The challenge for Hodge is to keep that string of titles going next season in the American Athletic Conference. UNT is making the jump from C-USA this summer.
That could be a bigger challenge than what it sounds like. The Mean Green are set to undergo a dramatic roster overhaul in the next few weeks.
Perry made the move most anticipated and announced he is entering the transfer portal last night. He’s sure to land with a nationally prominent program after being name C-USA’s Player of the Year and the Most Outstanding Player of the NIT.
Perry averaged 17.3 points per game in his final season with the Mean Green, who are losing their three top scorers. Huntsberry averaged 12.3 points as a senior while forward Abou Ousmane added 11.1.
Ousmane missed the last four games of the NIT while attending to what UNT officials termed a “family matter” and has also entered the transfer portal.
The Mean Green are set to lose six players overall. Eady, a guard who started most of the season, Martinez, a key reserve, and backup guard Rasheed Browne graduated.
Hodge will take the podium for his introductory press conference on Wednesday, when he will lay out his plans for the program. He appeared on Shan & RJ, the morning show on 105.3 The Fan, on Tuesday to talk about taking over the program and the rebuilding job he faces, one that is all the tougher in the era of the transfer portal.
“We joke about it,” Hodge said. “We say the portal giveth and taketh away. It’s part of it. We have benefited from it. If you look at our roster, we had Kai Huntsberry, Tyree Eady and Jayden Martinez. We have also lost some important pieces through the years.
“It gives you an opportunity to reconstruct a roster quickly. That is where having a junior college background helps. You have roster turnover every year.”
Hodge spent time as a junior college coach early in his career and will use those rebuilding skills as he looks to supplement a roster with a few key players who are expected to return.
Sophomore forward Aaron Scott is UNT’s only starter expected back. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 7.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season.
Junior guard Rubin Jones has also started at times in his career and averaged 6.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game this season. Forward Moulaye Sissoko came on at the end of the year after Ousmane left the team and posted a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds in UNT’s win over Oklahoma State in the NIT.
Sophomore guard Matthew Stone also emerged as a part of UNT’s rotation this year. Freshman guard Christian Moore is expected back. Forward Chris Morgan was also on the roster this season.
Hebron guard Alex Cotton has signed with the Mean Green and will arrive before Hodge’s debut campaign as the Mean Green’s head coach.
Hodge will lean on his group of veterans next season to establish the culture he hopes to build. He pointed to the continuity Florida Atlantic enjoyed this season as a key to the Owls’ run to the Final Four.
“In today’s college basketball, if you can retain the core of your group, it gives you an opportunity to be successful because of the amount of turnover all teams will have with the transfer portal,” Hodge said. “If you can keep a group that understands the culture and what it takes, you can continue to do special things.”
Hodge will look to build that type of core in a time of change for UNT’s program.
