North Texas coach Ross Hodge has added Mike Randle to his staff as an assistant coach.
The NCAA changed the rules in college basketball earlier this year to allow programs to have two additional assistant coaches on their staffs. Those coaches will not be permitted to recruit off-campus.
Randle will fill one of those non-recruiting roles for UNT. He spent last season at Southeastern Louisiana.
A UNT official confirmed that Randle is set to join Hodge’s staff. The move, which was first reported by All-Access Network, will be announced in the coming days.
Randle spent just one season at Southeastern Louisiana. He previously worked at Indian River State College and Kilgore College.
Randle played at Eastern New Mexico State after beginning his career at Paris Junior College, where Hodge played, worked as an assistant and eventually became the Dragons coach.
Hodge has one more assistant position to fill. He previously hired Saint Louis assistant Phil Forte, Texas A&M-Kingsville coach Johnny Estelle and Missouri State assistant Jase Herl to his top three assistant coaching positions.
Hodge replaced Grant McCasland, who left to take over at Texas Tech after leading UNT to the National Invitation Tournament title last season.
Hodge was McCasland’s associate head coach for six seasons before he was promoted.
