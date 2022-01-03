John Hedlund has had players with all kinds of interests over the course of well over two decades coaching soccer at North Texas.
Hedlund has seen his players go on to become teachers and coaches. Some went into business fields.
He’s just never had anyone quite like Amber Lockwood. The new UNT goalie is pursuing a career as a pilot and recently obtained her private pilot’s license.
When Lockwood isn’t sharpening her skills on the field at UNT, one can often find her at the Denton Enterprise Airport, where she has studied with In the Pattern, a local flight school.
“I love flying, looking out the window and seeing a different view,” Lockwood said. “It’s different than flying on an airliner. You can fly closer to the ground and see different things.”
Lockwood landed at UNT in the offseason after transferring from Oklahoma State.
The San Antonio native played for Dallas Texans and Solar DA, a pair of elite club teams, growing up. Lockwood also played at the U.S. Soccer National Training Center in 2015 and 2016 before signing with the Cowgirls. She didn’t play high school soccer. The club and developmental team path is one a host of top players follow.
It was during her time at OSU that Lockwood happened upon a unique career path.
Lockwood was laser-focused on soccer growing up and earned her high school diploma through Texas Connections Academy after being home-schooled. She hadn’t given career paths a whole lot of thought until she reached college.
“When it came time to decide on a major, I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” Lockwood said. “My mom put a list of majors in front of me. I picked this one and fell in love with it.”
OSU has an aviation program, which is one of the reasons being a pilot made the list of pursuits Lockwood’s mother suggested.
The challenge for Lockwood at OSU was juggling soccer, class and flight time.
“It was difficult to do,” Lockwood said. “It’s two fast-paced lifestyles, being a soccer player and pilot. I missed a lot of flight hours when I was away with the team. It put me behind.”
Lockwood handled that challenge while starting three games and playing in six last season at OSU before electing to transfer. One of those games was a 4-3 win over UNT.
“Where I really noticed her was when we played them last spring,” Hedlund said. “Amber made some great saves against us. One that stood out was Berklee Peters had a header point-blank, five yards from the goal. Amber made a great save. When she went on the transfer portal, we reached out to her.”
UNT needed a goalkeeper to compete with Sarah Fuller and eventually take over for the Vanderbilt transfer, who is well known for her exploits kicking for the Commodores football team.
Lockwood seemed like a perfect fit.
The Mean Green hired Zak Downes as its goalkeepers coach in the offseason. Downes coached Lockwood during her club career.
UNT also brought in two other OSU transfers in midfielder Grace Dennis and defender Hannah Russell.
The more Lockwood learned about UNT, the more she felt like the school would be a perfect fit. She will have four years of eligibility remaining beginning this fall.
“Being closer to home was important to me,” Lockwood said. “I picked Oklahoma State strictly because of soccer. It felt like the best opportunity at the time. If soccer wasn’t in the picture, this would be a place I would like to stay, play, live and graduate from.”
Hedlund sealed Lockwood’s decision by agreeing to work with her so that she can continue to play soccer and pursue a career as a pilot.
“That was part of the deal,” Hedlund said. “We’re going to work with her. We want her to achieve her goal of becoming a pilot.”
The logistics of handling school, soccer and flight school will be easier for Lockwood at UNT, largely because she is studying flying privately. UNT does not have an aviation program like the one Lockwood was a part of at OSU.
She has flown Cessna 152, a Cessna 172 and a Cirrus SR20 while pursuing her dream of being a pilot through private lessons.
Lockwood is working on building her flight hours and attaining her instrument rating. In the next step in her flight training, she’ll learn how to fly while navigating using only the plane’s instruments.
UNT does have an aviation logistics program that prepares students to work for airlines and other companies that transport passengers or cargo, but Lockwood is planning on picking another major as she continues to pick up flight hours.
Lockwood is still deciding what type of pilot she would like to be but is leaning toward being a private pilot or flying cargo.
“Airlines don’t necessarily look at your degree,” Lockwood said. “They care more about your hours. You can really major in anything. It’s nice to have different career paths.”
Hedlund has no doubt that Lockwood can handle what will be one of the more unusual paths for a UNT player in recent memory.
“She’s a very hard worker,” Hedlund said. “That’s what I like about her. She’s focused, mature, loves structure and will help with leadership. I like the fact she works extremely hard and pushes other players to work as hard as she does.”