Jared Mosley contract
North Texas atheltic director Jared Mosley speaks during a press conference at the Lovelace and McNatt Families Practice Facility last week. Mosley has signed a five-year contract with UNT. 

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

New North Texas athletic director Jared Mosley has signed a five-year contract with the school that will pay him a base salary starting at $500,000 per year.

The deal contains incentives for the academic performance of UNT’s athletes as well as competitive success that could significantly add to Mosley’s compensation.

