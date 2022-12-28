New North Texas athletic director Jared Mosley has signed a five-year contract with the school that will pay him a base salary starting at $500,000 per year.
The deal contains incentives for the academic performance of UNT’s athletes as well as competitive success that could significantly add to Mosley’s compensation.
The Denton Record-Chronicle obtained a copy of the contract through an open records request this week.
Mosely was promoted to the top spot in UNT’s athletic department this month after spending more than six years as Wren Baker’s top assistant. Baker left UNT to take over the program at West Virginia in November.
UNT introduced Mosely at a joint press conference with new football coach Eric Morris earlier this month.
“I’m grateful for our staff, coaches, student-athletes and you here today,” Mosley said. “Over the past couple of weeks, the outpouring of encouragement and support has meant a lot to me. It’s these relationships that excite me the most and will propel us to great heights in the years to come.”
Mosely’s contract includes an annual $25,000 raise that will have his base salary top out at $625,000 on Dec. 15, 2027. The deal also includes several guaranteed incentives that add its value.
Mosley will receive a courtesy car, a $7,200 car allowance and $8,676 annually to cover the cost of a country club membership.
Baker was making $650,000 in base salary with a $100,000 yearly bonus when he left UNT for West Virginia.
Mosley will begin earning a $10,000 annual retention bonus in 2025.
The contract contains bonuses of $2,500 to $10,000 for UNT’s performance on the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate report and its Graduation Success Rate report.
Mosley’s incentives tied to competitive success include a $20,000 bonus if UNT plays in a bowl game or in the NCAA men’s or women’s basketball tournament.
The contract also includes bonuses for fundraising, ticket revenue growth and UNT’s finish in the Learfield Director’s Cup standings. Mosley will receive $20,000 if UNT raises more than $6 million in a year with an additional $5,000 added for each additional $1 million up to $8 million, a mark that would result in a $30,000 bonus.
UNT will pay Mosley $2,500 if the school grows its ticket revenue by 2.5% over the previous year. The incentive jumps by $2,500 for each additional 2.5% up to 10%, a milestone that would result in a $10,000 bonus.
Mosely will receive a $5,000 bonus for a top 200 finish in the Director’s Cup standings that measure the overall competitive success of college athletics programs. The bonus jumps to $7,500 for a top 150 finish, $10,000 for a top 100 finish and $15,000 for a top 75 finish.
If UNT terminates Mosley without cause, it will owe him his full salary for any time left in the first 36 months of the deal and 50% of his salary for the remaining months. Should Mosley terminate the deal, he would owe UNT 50% of his remaining base salary.
UNT turned to Mosley to take over for Baker at a key time in its history. Mosley led UNT’s football coaching search that resulted in the school hiring Morris.
He’ll now turn his attention to guiding UNT through its transition from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference.
UNT is changing leagues this summer.
University president Neal Smatresk interviewed eight candidates to take over for Baker and quickly turned to Mosley.
“As we went through the interview process, I realized the best candidate was right here and was someone we knew, respected and appreciate,” Smatresk said. “It’s Jared Mosely.
“Most of you already know him and respect him.”
