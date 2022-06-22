Grant McCasland will be the first North Texas basketball coach to make $1 million annually after signing a contract this spring that extends his deal by a year and runs through the 2028-29 season.
McCasland’s base salary will jump from $600,000 to $800,000 annually under the terms of the seven-year contract. Guaranteed incentives in the deal, including an annual retention bonus and stipends for appearances at media sessions and other events, push the total value of the contract to more than $1.1 million for the 2022-23 season.
McCasland was making just short of $850,000 under the terms of the last contract he signed in the spring of 2021 that was set to run through 2027-28. His annual salary will rise in each year of the deal and top out at $1.56 million in the 2028-29 campaign.
The Denton Record-Chronicle obtained a copy of McCasland’s new contract on Wednesday.
McCasland has led UNT to a Conference USA regular season or tournament title in each of the last three seasons and has often cited the support of the school’s Board of Regents, university President Neal Smatresk and athletic director Wren Baker as a key factor in the program’s success. He did so again late Wednesday afternoon.
“The vision they have for the University of North Texas is to compete for championships in all areas and do it with our whole heart,” McCasland told the Record-Chronicle.
Baker has often talked about his goals for funding each of UNT’s programs. He wants each team’s budget and coaching salaries to rank in the top third of their conference. The school is leaving C-USA on July 1, 2023, to join the American Athletic Conference.
UNT officials benchmarked schools in the American, as well as Colorado State, Nevada and San Diego State, while working on McCasland’s extension. The American has several private schools that are not required to disclose the salary information of their coaches, but UNT officials believe McCasland’s salary will rank among the top third in the American.
Memphis coach Penny Hardaway signed a five-year extension in late 2020 that started with an annual salary of $2.325 million. Wichita State coach Isaac Brown signed a five-year contract worth $6 million last spring that puts his annual base salary at just more than $1 million.
UNT felt comfortable elevating McCasland’s salary past $1 million because of the consistent success the Mean Green have enjoyed during his tenure. UNT posted its first NCAA tournament win in the spring of 2021 when the Mean Green knocked off Purdue.
UNT set a program record for wins in a season when the Mean Green finished 25-7 last spring.
That success has made McCasland a hot commodity in the coaching market the last few months. His name came up in connection with openings at both LSU and SMU. Other programs inquired about his interest in leaving UNT behind the scenes.
McCasland has compiled a 104-58 record at UNT and is 124-70 at the Division I level, a total that includes a season at Arkansas State before he arrived in Denton.
“Grant and his staff have done a tremendous job in fulfilling our mission to build champions and prepare leaders,” Baker said Wednesday. “They’ve been successful in winning games on the court but are equally invested in the success of our team away from the court.
“Grant has proven to be loyal and committed to UNT. As we prepare to transition into the American Athletic Conference, we felt it was important to solidify our men’s basketball staff. I’m very pleased we were able to agree on an extension that keeps coach McCasland in Denton.”
UNT increased McCasland’s buyout in his new contract to protect the school if another program does lure him away. McCasland’s last deal set his buyout at 40% of his base salary for the remaining time on the contract.
A new clause in McCasland’s deal establishes set buyout amounts that start at $1.5 million if he terminates his contract before July 1, 2023. The cost of the buyout drops by $250,000 per year for the duration of the deal.
UNT officials have now extended McCasland’s contract six times since he arrived at the school in the spring of 2017 and took over a once-proud program that had fallen on hard times. The Mean Green advanced to the NCAA tournament in 2007 and 2010 under Johnny Jones, who left for LSU in 2012.
Tony Benford took over after Jones’ departure and failed to guide UNT to a winning season in five years before he was fired.
McCasland led UNT to the College Basketball Invitational Tournament title in his first season after taking over for Benford and has posted four seasons with at least 20 wins in five years. The only year UNT fell short of the 20-win mark was the 2020-21 campaign when the Mean Green caught fire in the postseason.
UNT won four straight games in the C-USA tournament leading up to its landmark win over Purdue and finished 18-10. That run of success has elevated expectations at UNT.
“The expectation is to compete for the conference title this year,” UNT forward Chris Morgan said this week. “We want to aim higher and try to win a national championship. We have a great staff. If we buy in, we can go all the way.”
McCasland will have plenty of time to chase those goals after signing another extension with UNT.