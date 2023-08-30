Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 31, 2023 @ 3:49 pm
North Texas has implemented a host of changes at DATCU Stadium aimed at upgrading fans’ experience this fall. UNT opens the season Saturday against Cal.
UNT Athletics reporter
The University North Texas will enter a new era in the history of its football program on Saturday when the Mean Green take on the University of California, Berkeley.
UNT has a new coach in Eric Morris and is now a member of the American Athletic Conference after spending a decade in Conference USA.
There will also be a host of changes at DATCU Stadium, and not just because the venue that was known as Apogee Stadium has been renamed.
Jared Mosley vowed shortly after he took over as UNT’s athletic director to upgrade the fan experience at games. The Mean Green are set to launch several initiatives aimed at reaching that goal.
Among the most notable is Mean Green Live, a series of pregame concerts that will begin three hours before kickoff. Each will take place at The Hill, the tailgating area near the stadium.
UNT has also added new water stations on each side of the stadium. Fans will be allowed to bring in one empty water bottle to fill up throughout the game.
The Wing Pub, where fans can enjoy beer, wine and liquor, is back for a second year and will now be located in the southwest corner of the stadium.
UNT has also added concession locations in the stadium, and Voertman’s team shop has expanded its merchandise inventory.
DATCU Stadium has two video boards. Both were replaced over the summer to give fans a better in-game experience.
Fans who enjoy listening to the radio broadcast during games can now tune in to 97.1 The Freak, the new home for UNT athletics.
Each game this season will have a theme, beginning with DATCU Day on Saturday to honor the renaming of the stadium. Here’s the lineup for the season:
Additionally, the Academy Sports Fifth Quarter is back this season. Fans can get out of the stands and onto the turf after the teams leave the field to take photos or play catch.
Another key change for UNT’s first season in the American will be game-time announcements. Times will be announced 12 days in advance of each game to accommodate the American’s television partners.
UNT’s game against Cal is the Mean Green’s only home game in which the kickoff time has already been set.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.
