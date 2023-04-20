Sujay Lama faced a rebuilding project at an inopportune time earlier this year.
The longtime North Texas tennis coach needed to fill out his roster after Sophia Hummel graduated early and left the program to take an internship.
Lama did more than just find replacements. He landed a pair of players who have made an impact and came through in the clutch to help UNT rally for a win over UTEP in the opening round of the Conference USA tournament on Thursday at Waranch Tennis Complex.
The Mean Green dropped the doubles point and needed to win four of the six singles matches to advance.
That’s just what UNT did while pulling out a 4-1 win.
Nformi Stadfany, one of those late additions, clinched the match with a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 win over Elena Dibattista at No. 5 singles. Marina Adati, the second player UNT added earlier this year, was up 5-1 in the third set of her match at No. 6 singles when Stadfany closed out the match.
“They came through when we needed them,” Lama said of Stadfany and Adati. “I’m super proud of them. The first match of the conference tournament is always tough. This will lighten them up a bit.”
The win sent UNT, the No. 6 seed in the 11-team event, on to face Rice, the No. 3 seed, at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Game. Set. Match Clinched. 🔥— UNT Women’s Tennis (@MeanGreenTennis) April 20, 2023
We'll see you tomorrow #GMG pic.twitter.com/1RpTymYxsW
Stadfany fell to her back and raised her hands in the air after her win that extended UNT’s season.
“I don’t just play for myself,” Stadfany said. “I played for my teammates and coaches.
“It was determination that pulled me through.”
UNT (11-11) needed a whole lot of just that after a tough start to the match.
Stadfany and Olivia Malm cruised to a 6-3 win in their match against Elena Dibattista and Zuzanna Szczepanska at No. 2 doubles.
UTEP took control from there, winning each of the last two doubles matches, including a thriller at No. 3, where Eve Daniels and Carlotta Mencaglia edged Gloria Alogo Piqueras and Kexuan Zhou 7-5 in a tiebreaker.
“It was a combination of UTEP playing really well and us being tight in doubles,” Lama said. “We also started tight in singles. As the match wore on, we started competing.”
Zhou got UNT on the board with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Thassane Abrahim at No. 4 singles. Jasmine Adams followed with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Veronika Lebisova at No.1 singles.
Lama described the two wins that put UNT over the top in simple terms.
“It was all about heart and desire,” Lama said.
Malm came back from a set down to beat Zuzanna Szczepanska 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 to set the stage for Stadfany.
It’s been an eventful spring for the freshman from Cameroon. UNT not only saw one of its players graduate early, it also has dealt with a series of injuries.
UNT was down to three players at one point earlier in the season and was forced to cancel matches against Kansas and Tulsa because it didn’t have enough players to play. Lama put Stadfany and Adati into his lineup right away.
“It was really tough for me at the beginning after I transferred in,” Stadfany said. “I told myself that I could do it and have found a comfort zone with the team.”
Lama credited Stadfany and Adati for coming along quickly after he threw them into the fire this season, one that will last at least one more match after UNT rallied to beat UTEP.
UNT’s win over the Miners win set up what will be a tough match against Rice, one of the Mean Green’s longtime tennis rivals.
“We have huge respect for Rice,” Lama said. “We have a good opportunity. A match like this will get us ready.
“We need to start with more intensity and fire and also be loose tomorrow.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.