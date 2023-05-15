UNT softball followup

North Texas pitcher Ashley Peters throws during the Mean Green's loss to Middle Tennessee in the championship game of the Conference USA tournament. 

 UNT sports information

North Texas coach Rodney DeLong couldn’t help but think back on a series of close calls on the final day of the regular season, when the Mean Green’s hopes of winning the Conference USA softball title ended with a loss to Middle Tennessee.

Rodney DeLong mug 2023

Rodney DeLong

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0