North Texas coach Rodney DeLong couldn’t help but think back on a series of close calls on the final day of the regular season, when the Mean Green’s hopes of winning the Conference USA softball title ended with a loss to Middle Tennessee.
That 3-2 setback in eight innings helped Charlotte inch past UNT for the title by a half game.
“We had three disappointing losses in the regular season,” DeLong said that day. “If we won those games, today wouldn’t have even mattered.”
UNT was left to think back on those losses and a host of close calls, including one at the plate in the C-USA tournament title game against that same MTSU team, when the bracket for the NCAA tournament was announced Sunday.
UNT was left out, MTSU made the field as C-USA’s automatic qualifier, while Charlotte received an at-large berth.
A win over the Blue Raiders in the conference tournament final would have given UNT an NCAA bid. The Mean Green had plenty of chances but ended up falling 3-2 in 12 innings.
That loss cost UNT the opportunity to extend its season. A few more like it stacked up and might have cost the Mean Green a chance for an at-large berth in the NCAA tournament.
Charlotte (33-21) and UNT (35-22) have similar records, although Charlotte had a significantly better RPI ranking. The 49ers are sitting at No. 29, while UNT landed at No. 63.
The Mean Green suffered eight one-run losses on the season. Pulling out a few of those games would have boosted UNT’s RPI in addition to its record.
A host of teams received at-large NCAA bids that had RPI ratings in the 30s. Notre Dame received at at-large berth with an RPI raking of 45.
UNT didn’t have the resume to receive an at-large bid, despite beating national power Oklahoma State late in the season. The Mean Green lost two one-run games to Missouri late last month. Another one-run loss prevented UNT from sweeping a series with Charlotte at home in the regular season.
UNT’s season and its chances to earn an NCAA at-large berth would have looked a whole lot better if it had won those games, especially considering the Mean Green beat Charlotte in the conference tournament.
The way the conference tournament ended only adds to the frustrating nature of being left out of the NCAA tournament for UNT.
MTSU scored the winning run in the top of the 12th on a controversial call at the plate.
Anyce Harvey raced home from second base on Ansley Blevins’ single to left field. UNT outfielder Rylee Nicholson threw home to Kalei Christensen, who tagged Harvey as she slid into the plate.
The home plate umpire called Harvey safe. The call that was upheld on replay, giving MTSU the lead. UNT went quietly in the bottom of the 12th, ending its NCAA tournament hopes.
“We were one win away from being conference champs,” DeLong said after the game. “The game didn’t go our way today but I’m proud of them. I’m proud of their fight, proud of their effort, proud of their resilience.”
That effort put UNT on the verge of winning the C-USA regular season title and the conference tournament.
MTSU spoiled UNT’s opportunity in extra innings each time. Those near misses cost UNT a pair of conference championships. They also hurt the Mean Green’s chances for an at-large NCAA tournament berth that slipped away.
