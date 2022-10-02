The North Texas soccer team had one chance after another to knock UAB from the ranks of the unbeaten in Conference USA play on Sunday afternoon.
The Mean Green were inches off multiple times and settled for a scoreless draw at the North Texas Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.
UNT had one shot deflect off the crossbar and another hit the post.
“Everything was on frame,” UNT midfielder Taylor Tufts said. “We hit the post a couple of times and their keeper had an outstanding performance. Props to her. Their back line is tough but when we get that many opportunities, we need to put one in.”
The Mean Green came into the week in a three-way tie with UAB and Rice for first place in the C-USA standings with nine points but was at a bit of a disadvantage because they had played one more game.
UNT (7-4-2, 3-1-1) picked up a point for its tie with UAB and is now in third place in the league standings. UAB (7-2-3, 4-0-1) leads the league with 13 points, while Rice is in second with 12 after winning each of its first four games in league play.
The Mean Green had every opportunity to pick up the win but couldn’t find the goal they needed.
UNT forward Madison Drenowatz hit the crossbar with a shot in the 25th minute. Fellow forward Allie Byrd hit the right post from close range in the 70th minute.
The Mean Green had several other chances while finishing with a 19-4 edge in shots. Tufts fired a shot in the closing seconds that was saved by UAB goalkeeper Eve Beyer.
Beyer finished with five saves.
“We had some unlucky post hits,” UNT defender Rachel Roebuck said. “Overall, we played really well, shut them out and didn’t give them the three points.”
UNT’s defense controlled the game and provided the Mean Green’s forwards plenty of opportunities to capitalize.
“Over the past couple of weeks, we have been focused on our defensive chemistry,” goalkeeper Dani Jacobson said. “We’re playing for each other and with each other.”
The tie sets up a key game at Rice next week in UNT’s second game against a team in the thick of the hunt for the C-USA title.
“Rice is one of the teams we are battling,” Roebuck said. “It’s important to get those three points.”
