The NCAA is set to allow athletes in football as well as men’s and women’s basketball to return to campuses and participate in voluntary workouts.
The Division I Council will not extend its ban on in-person activities put in place due to the spread of the coronavirus, according to multiple media reports. The ban is set to expire May 31.
The NCAA’s decision will allow schools to work through circumstances that vary widely across the country.
The North Texas athletic department has spent the last few days working through a host of possibilities for reopening its athletic facilities and bringing athletes back to campus in anticipation of the ban being lifted.
“We are working through a multitude of return and contingency plans in conjunction with the university,” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said in an email on Tuesday. “Nothing has been finalized or approved.”
The NCAA’s decision comes as organizations across Texas are considering the best path toward resuming their regular schedules.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that professional sports teams can resume games starting May 31 without fans. The University Interscholastic League, the organization that governs public high school sports in the state, followed up on Tuesday by informing coaches they are working with officials to allow schools to begin limited summer conditioning on June 8.
UNT shut down its athletic facilities on March 17. Conference USA canceled spring football practice for its member schools two days later.
The question now is how UNT will handle bringing its athletes and coaches back to campus.
There is a growing belief in college athletics that there will be a football season at some point next school year. The timing will depend largely on the success schools have in safely bringing their athletes back to campus and resuming athletic activities.
The moves UNT and other schools in the region have made in terms of their students set the stage for teams resuming on-campus workouts this summer.
UNT announced in late April that it plans to resume in-person classes late in the summer. The school will return to a full slate of classes and open its residence halls this fall.
SMU, one of UNT’s rivals just down the road in Dallas, started bringing back staff members this week and plans to have all employees on campus by June 1.
The shutdown in college athletics impacted a host of UNT’s programs. The school’s men’s basketball team won the Conference USA regular season title and was the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament that was called off after first-round games on March 12.
UNT’s spring sports were also shut down March 16, just weeks into the season. The Mean Green’s softball team was the preseason pick to win the C-USA title and was off to a 19-5 start.
At this point, the main concern for UNT is the status of its fall sports, particularly football.
UNT didn’t get a single workout in before spring practice was called off. The team’s summer conditioning program has also been in mothballs.
UNT coach Seth Littrell addressed the challenges of missing spring practice and summer conditioning earlier this spring.
“[People] keep on asking me, ‘How long do you need to get ready to go play a season?’” Littrell said. “I don’t know the answer. To me the answer is as long as everyone is playing from the same deck and doing the same things, however long they give us, that is what we will do. When we get them back to campus, we will get them back into football shape.”
The NCAA’s decision moved UNT closer to that point.