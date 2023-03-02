MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Playing on the road against a ranked opponent for the first time this season, UNT was unable to overcome a strong first half and fell 72-45 to No. 24 Middle Tennessee on Thursday night inside the Murphy Center.
Quincy Noble finished tied for a game-high with 15 points while pulling down a season-high eight rebounds as the Mean Green fell to 11-18 overall and 8-11 in Conference USA play with one regular-season game remaining.
Tommisha Lampkin was second on the team with nine points to go along with four rebounds. Ereauna Hardaway dished out a team-best four assists.
With the score 7-4 in favor of MTSU, the Lady Raiders extended the lead to 14 with a 13-2 run that featured three makes from 3-point range to make the score 20-6 at the end of the first quarter.
After UNT cut the deficit to 10 on a layup from Kendall McGruder, MTSU pushed the lead to 18 with a quick 8-0 run in less than three minutes to take a 31-13 lead.
The teams then traded baskets for the final five minutes of the first half as the Lady Raiders headed into the third quarter with a 37-19 lead.
Trailing 47-26 halfway through the third, UNT was able to score six straight points to cut the deficit to 47-32.
The Lady Raiders re-extended the lead with a quick 8-2 run of their own to make the score 53-34 heading into the fourth.
Down the stretch, MTSU scored the final nine points of the game to swell the lead from 18 to the final tally of 27 as the Lady Raiders stayed perfect at home.
The Lady Raiders took advantage of the boards throughout the contest, holding a 40-27 edge in rebounds and a 14-3 advantage in second-chance points.
"I thought from the start, the first couple of possessions we didn't take the best shot we had available to us," UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. "This is already such a tough place to play, and when you're not making shots it's even tougher. When you're playing a team like this, they have too many weapons they can go to to get a bucket for us to not make shots."
UNT plays its final regular-season game at 1 p.m. Saturday in Bowling Green, Kentucky, against Western Kentucky. A win would lock up the No. 7 seed in the C-USA Tournament for the Mean Green.
