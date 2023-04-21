Vaughn Miller Jr. and his brother Vance III are used to flying under the radar at North Texas, despite all they’ve accomplished in their athletic careers.
It goes with the territory when your game is polo.
That reality made this past week all the more rewarding for the pair, who spent part of their high school days at Aubrey.
Not only did they guide the UNT polo club to the Division I United States Polo Association national title last week, they also caught the attention of the big man on campus — president Neal Smatresk.
This is amazing! #GoMeanGreen! Let’s meet in my office so I can congratulate you in person! https://t.co/W5v8pWMfpH— Neal Smatresk (@UNTPrez) April 10, 2023
“This is amazing!” Smatresk wrote on his Twitter account when UNT rose to No. 1 in the national rankings late in the season. “#GoMeanGreen! Let’s meet in my office so I can congratulate you in person!”
Being recognized by Smatresk is just a small part of what made the run to the national title memorable one for the Miller clan. Vaugh Miller Sr. founded UNT’s polo program as a club sport in 2018 and has built it into a national power.
UNT lost to Virginia, a tradition-laden program, in the national title game last year. The team came back to beat Texas A&M in the semifinals this year before edging Virginia 14-9 in a rematch in the national championship game.
“It’s the culmination of a life-long effort of playing polo together with my brother and my dad,” Vaughn Miller Jr. said. “We won the high school national title together. It was special to win the college title as well.
“The trophy dates back to the 1920s. The Ivy League schools have won it. We will be a part of history now.”
The men’s and women’s championships will be replayed at 6 p.m. on Sunday on ESPNU, which will give the Millers a chance to relive their run to the championship, not to mention UNT’s rise in a sport few know much about.
Four players on horses compete on a 300- by 160-yard grass field and try to drive the ball between the opposing team’s goal posts using bamboo mallets.
Vaughn Miller Sr. started UNT’s club in 2018 and has recruited nationally to add players to complement his sons. Andrew Scott, John Dencker and Niklaus Felhaber all contributed to UNT’s win.
“They are all top kids we attracted to UNT to be a part of the team,” Vaughn Miller Sr. said. “They love the school.
“They’re amazing athletes and equestrians. They’re like rodeo riders.”
Vaughn Miller Sr. is an elite player and founded the Prestonwood Polo and Country Club. His sons were interested in the game from a young age, although they played other sports.
The brothers attended Aubrey for part of their high school careers. Vance Miller III played football for the Chaparrals.
“My dad had us in every sport,” Vance Miller III said. “I played football, basketball, lacrosse and baseball. Polo stuck with me the most. It’s a unique sport and by far the most fun. The horses and the connection you have with them are what make it special for me.”
Vaughn Miller Sr. described UNT as an upstart in college polo. Texas A&M and SMU are two of the in-state schools with top programs in the sport where Virginia and Ivy League schools like Harvard and Yale also excel.
UNT’s players made the trek to Virginia and brought 17 horses with them for the Millers’ last shot to win a national title together. This was Vaughn Miller’s last collegiate season.
He made his last national tournament one to remember by scoring 17 goals, the top total in the event.
He and his brothers are likely headed for long careers as pros, extending the family’s legacy in the sport that got just a little longer with UNT’s run to the national championship.
“It was very special, especially after losing to Virginia last year, to win it together,” Vance Miller III said. “We worked for it our whole lives and have been playing since we were little kids.”
