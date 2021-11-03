Gabriel Murphy was in hot pursuit of his brother, Grayson, in a heated game of tag years ago when a wet kitchen floor became a part of family lore.
Hardly anyone could tell the identical twins apart that day when Grayson fell.
“I slid just like a slip-and-slide right into a stool,” Grayson said.
The scar over Grayson’s eye from that accident remains the best answer to a question the twins’ coaches and teammates at North Texas have spent the last three years pondering.
What’s the best way to tell the brothers who have quickly developed into key contributors to the Mean Green’s defense apart?
Even UNT coach Seth Littrell has trouble differentiating who is who when he can’t see a jersey number or that scar. That’s saying something considering Littrell recruited the Murphy brothers and coaches them.
“There’s no doubt it’s tough, especially when they’re in their helmets,” Littrell said. “I know them by their numbers. Once you get around them, it becomes a little easier. Honestly, they think alike. I think they can read each other’s minds.”
Perhaps the best aspect of the situation for UNT is the Murphy twins don’t just look the same, they also have similar skills that have helped them become key players for the Mean Green.
Grayson plays the defensive end spot in coordinator Phil Bennett’s 4-2-5 scheme, while Gabriel plays the devil spot, a hybrid defensive end/linebacker position, on the opposite side.
The redshirt freshmen essentially fill the same role. They get after quarterbacks and create chaos, a task they will continue to tackle on Saturday when UNT takes on Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, Miss.
Gabriel has 29 tackles, 3.0 sacks and a team-high six quarterback hurries on the season. Grayson has similar stats with 24 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 8.0 tackles for loss.
UNT will look to the duo to build on those totals in what the Mean Green hope will be a late-season push to become bowl eligible after a 2-6 start. UNT, which is 1-3 in Conference USA, snapped a six-game losing streak last week at Rice and will look to take another step forward against Southern Miss (1-7, 0-4).
“They’re really great players who haven’t even hit their stride yet,” said Chris Petrilli, who coaches UNT’s devils. “Their ceiling is extremely high. If they stick with this defense with the situations coach Bennett puts them in, the sky is the limit.”
A package deal
UNT landed the Murphy twins largely because of their approach to recruiting them.
The Mean Green’s coaching staff recognized they needed to offer both brothers a scholarship to have a chance to sign either of them. They went everywhere together at Bishop Lynch and weren’t willing to go their separate ways in college.
“Having a twin is like having a best friend around you 24-7,” Grayson said. “I wouldn’t change it for the world. I love his company and he loves mine. We get on each other’s nerves sometimes, but that is part of it.
“We do pretty much everything together.”
The twin’s parents dressed them up in matching outfits when they were kids. In high school, they played a prank on a teacher by switching places.
“We were both in study hall,” Gabriel said. “We thought it was the perfect opportunity and said, “Let’s do it.’ We switched our ties and belts up. Our teacher didn’t even realize we did it.”
The connection the two share led them to go to their high school coach with a mandate for their recruiting process.
“We told him that we wanted to go to the same school and not to entertain schools that only wanted just one of us,” Grayson said.
Colleges lay out their plans for recruiting based on how many players they will take at each position. UNT’s coaches were willing to make an adjustment to land both of the Murphy brothers.
“North Texas called and told us they were willing to take a defensive line scholarship and use it so that they could take us both as linebackers, Gabriel said. “We committed on the spot.”
A perfect fit at North Texas
UNT turned out to be the perfect fit for the Murphy brothers after they switched positions early in their careers.
Both played in four games in 2019 and redshirted before moving to defensive end and joining UNT’s scout team early last season. They both immediately started wreaking havoc, leading Littrell to ask former defensive coordinator Clint Bowen to begin playing them.
The Murphy brothers started seeing regular time in the fifth week of the 2020 season and started two games each down the stretch. Gabriel finished with 4.5 sacks, while Grayson added 3.0. Both were named to the All-C-USA Freshman Team.
The Murphy brothers have picked up where they left off this fall and have made an impression on their teammates.
“Their motor is just crazy,” defensive tackle Caleb Colvin said. “They win a lot of plays just off their effort alone. That trickles down. When I see them going like they do, I can’t leave them hanging. I have to do my part too.”
UNT’s players credit Gabriel and Grayson with bringing endless energy to practice and an insatiable desire to get to opposing quarterbacks in games.
That desire has gotten them into trouble at times.
Grayson was flagged for roughing the passer in a loss to Marshall, a penalty that gave the Thundering Herd a first down at the UNT 3 after the Mean Green’s defense was about to get off the field with a third-down stop.
Offsides penalties have also been an issue.
“I’m trying to be more disciplined,” Grayson said. “I have gotten a couple of penalties of late. It’s something I need to clean up.”
The two will look to iron out those issues while continuing to play together. One of their favorite side pursuits is choreographing celebrations to roll out after sacks and big plays.
They have bowed in unison, but their favorite celebration was a dance they performed in a game against Rice last year.
The Murphy brothers are always trying to find a way to have fun together. They were going to buy two cars after they arrived at UNT before changing their minds.
“We started thinking, ‘What’s the point of buying separate cars if we go everywhere together?’” Gabriel said.
They bought a 2017 Dodge truck instead and can often be seen driving around campus together.
UNT quarterback Austin Aune has been chased by the Murphy brothers in practice, seen them around plenty and still has trouble telling them apart.
And he’s not the only one. Cornerback Quinn Whitlock is among UNT’s players who have resorted to calling both “twin” or “Murph.”
“I still really don’t know which one is which,” Aune said. “People say they have different shaped faces. They look exactly the same to me and they talk the same too. They’re the same person. It’s crazy.”
The problems their teammates have telling them apart doesn’t bother the Murphy brothers one bit. They’ve loved playing together ever since Grayson slid into that stool and picked up his scar years ago. They’re still playing together now.
They couldn’t imagine their football careers continuing any other way.
“Looking across the line and seeing my brother is the best part,” Grayson said. “You dream about that as a kid.”