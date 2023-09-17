Sunny. High 89F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: September 17, 2023 @ 4:08 am
Noah Rauschenberg connects on one of his four field goals during North Texas' win over Louisiana Tech on Satuday in Ruston, Louisiana.
UNT Athletics reporter
North Texas coach Eric Morris tired of seeing the Mean Green struggle with a new defensive scheme after the opening two weeks of the season.
The Mean Green came into their game against Louisiana Tech allowing 52 points per game.
Those difficulties led UNT to ditch the 3-3-5 scheme it had been playing in to move back to a system with a four-man front.
That switch paid immediate dividends for the Mean Green in a 40-37 win after consecutive losses to open the season.
“We had to figure out what puts our players in the best situation to make plays,” Morris said. “We did a great job at times, but we can do better at others.”
UNT put Mazin Richards, Roderick Brown, Fatafehi Vailea and Vic Alobwede up front.
That was just one of the changes UNT made. Loronzo Thompson, who has gone back and forth from wide receiver to cornerback during his career, got the start at corner.
Safety Bryce Lider started at safety
The moves paid off when Richards posted a sack and three tackles for loss after posting just one quarterback hurry through the first two games of the season.
Richard’s performance was part of a better all-around effort defensively for UNT, which came up with a pair of fourth-down stops.
UNT followed through on its plan to move Febechi Nwaiwu back to guard from tackle for its game against Louisiana Tech.
The Mean Green experimented with Nwaiwu on the edge before deciding that he would better impact their running game as a guard.
The move helped UNT, which was averaging 144.0 rushing yards per game, roll up 249 against the Bulldogs.
Noah Rauschenberg was one of the big heroes of UNT’s win over Louisiana Tech because of the clutch 31-yard field goal he made to win the game.
His contributions were much more significant than that one kick, though.
The Baylor transfer made four field goals in all and became the first UNT player to make four in a game since Ethan Mooney in a game against Middle Tennessee in the 2019 season.
