Eric Morris left little doubt about where he hopes to lead the North Texas football team when he was formally introduced Wednesday as the Mean Green’s new coach.
The former Washington State offensive coordinator took over the program just more than a week ago. Morris talked about all the school has accomplished over the last 20 years, from building Apogee Stadium to adding the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility, where he spoke in front of a few hundred people, to earning an invitation to the American Athletic Conference.
UNT will make the move from Conference USA this summer.
“We absolutely can win a conference championship,” Morris said. “We have the vision, the leadership, the players in the area and the facilities. My goal is to lead us into the American Athletic Conference and compete for championships.”
That goal was just one of a few a new batch of UNT leaders spoke about during a landmark day in program history.
The school didn’t just introduce Morris as its new football coach, it doubled up and introduced Jared Mosley as its new athletic director.
West Virginia announced that it had hired former UNT athletic director Wren Baker on Nov. 30, setting off one of the wilder weeks in program history.
The Mean Green fell to UTSA in the Conference USA championship game on Dec. 2. UNT fired football coach Seth Littrell two days later and spent a few days in scramble mode.
“Wren’s decision put us under severe time pressure,” UNT President Neal Smatresk said. “The [transfer] portal was opening, and we had the signing period starting. We didn’t have an athletic director or a football coach. We knew we needed to move fast.”
UNT celebrated reaching the finish line on Wednesday. Smatresk played a key role in the school’s searches for both an AD and a football coach and called both Mosley and Morris great fits for the school.
“Eric Morris has an incredible resume, a record of accomplishment and, boy, does he bring the passion and fire,” Smatresk said.
Smatresk expressed similar confidence in Mosley.
“He has great rapport with our student-athletes and coaches,” Smatresk said. “To keep things moving, it was clearly in the best interests of this institution to hire not only the best qualified person, but a person I knew and had confidence in who could help take us to the next level as we went into the American and keep the momentum we had with Wren Baker.”
No one will play a bigger role in helping UNT keep its momentum as an overall program going than Morris, who has deep ties to the state. He grew up in Texas, is the son of a high school coach and played at Texas Tech for Mike Leach.
UNT pushed back its press conference with Morris and Mosley to Wednesday so that Morris could attend a memorial service for Leach, who died Dec. 12.
“I owe him everything,” Morris said. “He gave me every opportunity as a coach and as a player.
“This is my opportunity to carry on his legacy.”
Morris vowed to make Texas ties an important part of UNT’s program.
“We will continue to bring people into this program who have Texas ties,” Morris said. “We will recruit the Denton area heavily as well as the Metroplex and keep some of the great talent right here.”
Handling the transition to a new era under Morris could be a bit easier after UNT elected to turn its athletic department over to Mosley. He has been at UNT since the fall of 2016.
UNT interviewed eight candidates to take over for Baker.
“One of them really stood out and made it clear to me that his experience, strong track record of achievement and familiarity with the program were incredible,” Smatresk said of Mosley. “His answers were crisp and sharp, and he really knew where he wanted to take us.”
Mosley thanked Baker for bringing him back into college athletics after his stint running the Texas Sports Hall of Fame from 2014-16 following 10 years as the athletic director at Abilene Christian University.
“It’s really humbling and exciting to be able to continue serving our staff, coaches and student-athletes as we strive to continue building championship-level programs and a positive, life-changing experience for all 340 of our student-athletes,” Mosley said.
Mosley pointed to a few goals he feels like UNT needs to reach to fulfill that mission, including expanding the North Texas Athletic Center. The project has been at the top of the athletic department’s priority list for years.
The 45,000-square-foot facility opened in 2005 and houses UNT’s football locker room, training facilities, weight room, coaches offices and administrative offices. School officials say it no longer meets UNT’s needs.
Mosley said UNT needs to raise $20 million to $25 million for an expansion project he pointed to as the centerpiece for any future growth for the program.
UNT officials also believe the school needs to grow its base of support.
“We need more of the Mean Green faithful to participate in the Mean Green Scholarship Fund, purchase season tickets and contribute to ongoing projects,” Mosely said. “We lag behind many of our peer institutions with smaller alumni bases and smaller campuses in rural parts of the country. We are behind in the volume of fans and donors who provide us with broad-based support.”
UNT will move forward with its efforts to change that with new leadership in place after Mosley and Morris were formally introduced Wednesday.
