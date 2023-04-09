North Texas held its first scrimmage of spring practice on Saturday, where the race for the starting quarterback job took center stage.
The Mean Green’s defense made the chase a little tougher for Chandler Rogers, Jace Ruder and the rest of UNT’s quarterbacks.
UNT is moving to a 3-3-5 system this season under new coordinator Matt Caponi. The Mean Green still have plenty of work to do but showed significant signs of progress during the first live action of the spring.
“The defensive line had a couple of sacks off the edge and looked good,” UNT coach Eric Morris said. “Our safeties with Nick [Nakwaasah] and [Bryce] Linder tackled well. Logan Wilson was really good on the perimeter and got running backs on the ground in key situations. That was good to see.
“For us to play well in this defense, we are going to have to tackle in space.”
UNT did just that and gave up only three touchdowns over the course of approximately 80 plays.
Ruder accounted for two of those touchdowns on strikes to Roderic Burns and Trey Cleveland.
Morris credited UNT’s defense for having more energy early in the scrimmage and taking control.
Morris: UNT looking for leadership offensively
UNT lost a few of its veteran players on offense who filled leadership roles in addition to making key contributions on the field after last season.
Quarterback Austin Aune and offensive lineman Manase Mose were both players UNT leaned on to help set the tone.
The Mean Green are looking to fill the void those players left this spring. Morris is hoping a couple of veteran linemen grow into that role.
“We are going to get better and find leadership offensively,” Morris said. “I didn’t hear much chatter. We will address that and find out who our leaders are.
“We lost Manase, who was a key voice. Jett Duncan and Gabe Blair have played a lot of football. They need to step up and help us out.”
Big plays in passing game a positive
One of the bright spots for UNT offensively in Saturday’s scrimmage was the number of big plays the Mean Green made in the passing game.
Ruder’s touchdown strike to Cleveland covered 46 yards, while Burns scored from 25 yards out. Backup quarterback Stone Earle hit Detraveon Brown for a 55-yard touchdown.
“Our expectations in the receiver room are high,” Burns said. “We expect to make plays all across the field. It’s about continuing to get on the same page with the quarterbacks and getting the calls down.”
Burns is among a host of UNT receivers who have long been big-play threats.
The Mean Green are hoping that Cleveland will emerge as another key target for whoever starts at quarterback. The Texas Tech transfer was a key contributor for the Red Raiders last year when he rolled up 344 receiving yards and is expected to make an impact for the Mean Green.
“It was good to see Trey Cleveland in a one-on-one matchup make a big-time catch down the field,” Morris said.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.