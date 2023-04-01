There were times over the last few weeks when North Texas was a tad confused during spring practice.
Those moments were inevitable considering the Mean Green are entering their first season under coach Eric Morris. The former Washington State offensive coordinator brought in a new batch of assistant coaches who are running new schemes.
Perhaps the best sign for the Mean Green as they wrapped up their second week of practice on Saturday morning is that those moments are starting to dwindle.
“Our communication has been where we have improved the most,” offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu said. “We are talking more and are not going into plays without everyone being on the same page. Our physicality and technique have also improved.”
The timing couldn’t be better for UNT. The Mean Green are still in a learning phase before they shift gears next week.
UNT will hold its first scrimmage of the spring next Saturday. Morris and his staff will begin making decisions on who will remain in the hunt for starting jobs at several key spots based on performance in three key workouts starting with that scrimmage.
A second scrimmage on April 15 and UNT’s spring game on April 22 will also be critical.
Morris likes the way his team continues to come together as those key workouts draw closer.
“There’s no doubt we are seeing growth,” Morris said. “There is a progression to all learning. Our coaches do a great job of teaching. We tell the players we expect them to make mistakes. That’s part of the process we’re in right now.”
There might not be a coach on UNT’s staff with a better perspective on how the Mean Green’s players are adjusting than Patrick Cobbs. UNT’s running backs coach is the only assistant coach Morris retained from Seth Littrell’s staff.
No one knows UNT’s players better than Cobbs, who can see the way they are settling in under a new staff.
“There are bumps, but it’s coming together,” Cobbs said. “The guys have bought in. We are going in the right direction. It will be fun to watch once we get it all polished.”
A big part of that process will be finding a new quarterback after Austin Aune declared for the NFL draft after last season. UNT has four transfers on the roster who returned from last season and have added Louisiana-Monroe transfer Chandler Rogers to the mix.
UNT’s staff has continued to rotate all five in the early stages of spring.
“We are seeing growth in most all of them,” Morris said. “After our first two or three scrimmages, we will try to boil it down to our top two or three guys.
“There is no separation at this point.”
UNT’s quarterbacks have faced the challenge of battling for the job at a time the Mean Green have a host of key players out. Wide receive Jyaire Shorter and several of UNT’s key running backs are out for the spring due to injury.
The Mean Green are leaning on young players to fill in. UNT’s coaches anticipate those players benefitting from the experience they are gaining this spring.
“The extra reps are helping the young backs and young linemen,” Cobbs said. “They are seeing a lot of different things.”
While those young players have been in the spotlight more than usual, it’s some of UNT’s veterans who have made the biggest impression on Morris.
“I have been pleasantly surprised with our linebacker play,” Morris said. “Larry Nixon and Kevin Wood have had a fantastic start to spring ball. [Defensive tackles] June [Fatafehi Vailea] and Rod Brown have given us fits in the middle. We have to get better on the edge and get more of a pass rush.”
Morris has also been pleased with running back Ikaika Ragsdale and wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin.
Texas Tech transfer wide receiver Trey Cleveland was among the newcomers UNT’s staff was excited about heading into spring practice and has lived up to expectations.
The hope heading into spring practice was that players like Cleveland, UNT’s veterans and a new staff would quickly come together over the first couple of weeks of spring practice before Morris and his staff begin making tough decisions on how the lineup will look.
Those choices, including who will remain in the quarterback race, are about to be made.
UNT’s players feel good about where the team is at heading into a scrimmage that could be a turning point in how the Mean Green’s team comes together.
“When a new staff comes in, everything is a little shaky,” Nwaiwu said. “The coaches have gotten the job done. They heard everyone’s opinions and had a phenomenal plan that is working.
“Everyone on the team is excited for our first scrimmage. It will be a great opportunity for us to show what we have worked on.”
