North Texas had one final shot at playing in a game-like situation over the weekend before its season opener against Cal.
UNT coach Eric Morris and his players came away from that workout pleased.
“It was probably our best scrimmage as far as both sides making plays,” Morris said Tuesday in his first public comments since that Saturday practice. “The defense came out and had phenomenal energy. The vets stepped up and made plays. Rod Brown made an incredible play on the first play. Mazin Richards was all over the field.
“The offense slowly responded and was able to put things together.”
Morris has maintained throughout fall camp that the competitive nature of practice is a sign that UNT has a well-rounded team that is prepared to compete heading into its Sept. 2 opener.
The Mean Green have spent the offseason installing new offensive and defensive systems heading into Morris’ debut season as UNT’s coach.
Morris and his players are confident that they have made significant headway settling in following their last big scrimmage of fall practice.
UNT made its biggest decision of the preseason when Morris named Stone Earle his starting quarterback while also saying that Chandler Rogers will play. The Mean Green will also play both of its top centers.
Daizion Carroll and Arkansas State transfer Ethan Miner competed for the starting job through the offseason and earned playing time.
UNT’s defense posted three straight three-and-outs to open the scrimmage behind Brown and Richards, two key members of its defensive line, before the Mean Green’s offense found its form.
Morris said UNT had a couple of good drives in two-minute situations.
“Both sides of the ball were competing,” wide receiver Damon Ward Jr. said. “We got some good reps against each other. It was good to compete against the defense. That was the last time we’re going to go against each other all season.”
Defensive lineman Kortlin Rausaw was particularly pleased with the way UNT’s defense responded after the Mean Green’s offense put a couple of drives together.
“The way we bounced back showed we can get stops when we want to as long as we execute,” Rausaw said. “We’re starting to get to that point. That’s exciting.”
WRs learning from Morris, Davis
UNT’s wide receivers have a pair of coaches to lean on this year with vast experience.
Morris was a standout wide receiver at Texas Tech, where offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Jordan Davis also played as a receiver.
Morris has been involved with coaching receivers since his arrival.
The setup is one that has helped UNT’s receivers grow.
“The coaches understand us more and are attentive,” Ward said. “They teach us the ins and outs of being a receiver and how to get open.”
UNT happy with adjustment to new defense
Rausaw is among UNT’s defensive players who is adjusting to a new role this season.
The Mean Green played with a four-man front last year. UNT has made the move to a 3-3-5 this season.
“We’ve adjusted well,” Rausaw said. “It comes down to executing our jobs. We have more keys to read and need to be more consistent.”
