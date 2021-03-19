North Texas coach Grant McCasland and his players spoke all week about how tough it would be to get rolling offensively against Purdue in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday.
UNT played a tough schedule but hadn’t seen a team with the size and athleticism of Purdue, at last not since an early slate of games that included trips to Arkansas and West Virginia.
The Mean Green met that challenge on Friday in a 78-69 overtime win over the Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
UNT shot a surprising 47.5% from the field, knocked down nine 3s and didn’t seemed to be bothered at all facing a team with elite size and athleticism.
The Mean Green’s win was one of the biggest upsets so far in the tournament. UNT is the No. 13 seed in the South Region. Purdue was seeded No. 4.
“They have some big guys down there in the paint,” UNT guard Javion Hamlet said. “Coach Mac always preaches playing through their chins. That is what we did tonight.”
Hamlet and the Mean Green took the ball right at 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey and Trevion Williams, a 6-foot-10 forward who was named first-team All-Big Ten.
More often than not, UNT got the shots it wanted — and made them.
Hamlet came back from a slow start to post a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds and was one of four UNT players who finished in double figures. Thomas Bell and Mardrez McBride each added 16 and James Reese scored 13.
Bell hit a 3 to open overtime to spark an 11-0 run that helped UNT pull away for the win.
Hamlet kept referring back to the chip UNT’s players had on their shoulder heading into the NCAA tournament. He felt like no one thought the Mean Green could be effective offensively against Purdue, let alone win.
“We are the underdogs and have been waiting for this opportunity,” Hamlet said.
When that opportunity came, UNT capitalized, thanks largely to the way it was able to spring its key scorers free for open shots against a solid Purdue team that came into the night allowing just 66.3 points per game.
“We made some timely plays at the end of the shot clock,” McCasland said. “That’s what we have been preaching.”