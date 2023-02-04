UNT-Rice WBB

The North Texas women's basketball team celebrates after defeating Rice on Saturday at the Super Pit. 

 UNT sports information

North Texas was in a tough spot Saturday late in its game against Rice.

The Mean Green women were locked in a tight game with the Owls and needed someone to hit the big shot to put them over the top.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0