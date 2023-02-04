North Texas was in a tough spot Saturday late in its game against Rice.
The Mean Green women were locked in a tight game with the Owls and needed someone to hit the big shot to put them over the top.
Under normal circumstances that is when UNT turns to Quincy Noble, one of the great scorers in program history. UNT had to go another direction after Noble fouled out and saw Jaaucklyn Moore come through.
The junior buried a 3 from the wing with 21 seconds left, and the Mean Green held on for a 69-66 win over the Owls at the Super Pit.
UNT (9-13, 6-6 Conference USA) has now won three straight, all in Conference USA play and seems to have found its form late in what had at times been a difficult season after knocking off Rice (15-6, 6-6).
“It was a huge team win,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “Everybody contributed to this win in some way. Everything that they did was much needed. We stuck together. That was huge. Everything that we talked about in timeouts didn’t go our way or the way we wanted it to.
“Keeping our heads in it and staying together, talking to each other and encouraging each other was huge. We forced 20 turnovers and needed every last one of them. We made some big plays and big stops.”
None of those plays was bigger than Moore’s clutch 3 late.
UNT had the ball coming out of a timeout with 50 seconds left with the score tied at 64-64 after Rice guard Trinity Gooden hit a pair of free throws.
The Mean Green got the ball to Moore, who calmly fired her 3 that hit nothing but the net to give UNT the lead.
“I knew I was going to have to take the shot with the shot clock winding down,” Moore said. “I had no choice but to step up and shoot it with confidence. It felt good that they had the confidence in me to take that shot.”
Rice went to the line twice in the final 12 seconds but hit just two of its four shots from the line. Malia Fisher had a chance to tie the game when she went to the line with 2.9 seconds left, but Fisher missed her first few throw before hitting the second.
UNT got the ball in to freshman Ereauna Hardaway, who was fouled with one second left. Hardway calmly hit both of her free throws.
Rice took the ball out in the frontcourt and got the ball to Dominique Ennis, whose desperation 3 came up short at the buzzer.
UNT fell to Rice 81-74 just a few days ago and turned the tide in the teams’ second meeting of the season behind an efficient shooting performance. The Mean Green shot 50% (24 of 48) from the field and had three players score in double figures.
Noble led UNT with 17 points, while Kendall McGruder added 16 and Moore 12.
Rice’s forward duo of Fisher and Ashlee Austin led the Owls with 20 and 17 points, respectively. UNT went with a small lineup that featured four guards and Aniyah Johnson. The Mean Green were outrebounded 36-31 but held their own after a tough start early.
“We had to work hard and box out,” Moore said. “If not, they were going to eat us alive. We had to lock in and get low.”
That’s exactly what Moore and Noble did while helping UNT battle Rice to a standstill inside much of the way.
UNT controlled the game nearly the entire first half and led 27-19 with 4:45 left in the half after Aniyah Johnson hit a pair of free throws.
Rice caught fire offensively and closed the half on a 14-5 run that gave the Owls a 33-32 halftime lead.
Fisher hit the last of three 3s during the run to give Rice its first lead of the game.
UNT battled back and came up with the key plays at the end of the game, none bigger than Moore’s go-ahead 3.
“It was a huge shot by Jaq,” Mitchell said. “She had no hesitation in pulling in. We have seen her make that shot a million times. We were up before it went in because we knew it was going in.”
UNT was on its way to its third straight win a short time later, its longest winning streak of the season. Rice had won five of its last six games.
“Our confidence is going,” Moore said. “Earlier in the season when we were losing, we lost confidence. We were not going into games with our heads held high feeling like we can win. Now that we are on a roll, we know how to play together and what our roles are.”
North Texas 69, Rice 66
RICE (15-6, 6-6) – Fisher 6-11 6-11 20, Austin 7-14 1-2 17, Crosthwait 0-5, 1-2 1, Jackson 1-5 0-0 2, Gooden 4-6 2-2 11, Bellamy 2-5 0-0 4, Owens-Barnett 1-6 0-0 2, Ennis 3-8 0-0 9. Totals 24-60 10-17 66.
NORTH TEXAS (9-13, 6-6) – Johnson 1-5 3-4 5, Noble 7-15 3-4 17, McGruder 6-12 2-2 16, Hardaway 1-3 5-6 7, Carter 1-1 2-3 4, Lampkin 2-4 0-2 4, Moore 5-7 0-0 12, Davis 1-1 2-2 4, Boles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 17-23 69.
|Rice
|15
|18
|19
|14
|--
|66
|North Texas
|18
|14
|19
|18
|--
|69
Three-point goals – Rice 8-23 (Fisher 2-3, Austin 2-5, Crosthwait 0-4, Gooden 1-1, Bellamy 0-1, Owens-Barnett 0-2, Ennis 3-7) UNT 4-9 (Noble 0-2, McGruder 2-4 , Hardaway 0-1, Moore 2-2) Fouled out – Noble Rebounds – Rice 36 (Fisher, Austin 8) UNT 31 (Noble, Hardaway 6) Assists – Rice 14 (Owens-Barnett 5), UNT 6 (Hardaway 3) Total fouls – Rice 17, UNT 19 A – 1,600.
