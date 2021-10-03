Jalie Mitchell hasn’t had time to come up with a thorough evaluation of her team yet heading into her seventh season at North Texas.
The Mean Green began practice last week.
The good news is that early glimpse has UNT’s coach and her players excited about their opportunity to build on their best season as a member of Conference USA.
“It’s going really well,” Mitchell said. “We have had great energy and effort. This is a fun team to coach. When you walk out of here every day, you can be proud of how hard we have worked. We will see that throughout the season.”
UNT is now a month out from its annual exhibition against TWU on Nov. 3. The Mean Green will open the season at home against the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma on Nov. 9.
UNT began practice with several familiar faces back, including Quincy Noble. The guard earned first-team All-Conference USA honors last season when she averaged 17.8 points per game.
Fellow starters Jazion Jackson and Madison Townley are also back. Jackson averaged 8.7 points, while Townley was UNT’s leading rebounder at 8.5 per game.
That trio helped guide the Mean Green to a 13-7 finish that included a record-setting 10-4 mark in C-USA play. UNT joined the league ahead of the 2013-14 season.
“The success we had last year gives me confidence going into this year,” Noble said. “We are growing every year. I feel like we can do much more than we did last year.”
UNT will have to address a few key issues in the preseason to reach that goal, none bigger than finding a way to replace point guard N’Yah Boyd.
Boyd left the program in the offseason and transferred to Oklahoma State. She averaged 12.1 points and led the Mean Green with 66 assists.
Jackson has spent time at the point throughout her UNT career and will play a key role again this season. Fresno State transfer Aly Gamez is also expected to see time at the point guard spot and is already making an impression.
The 5-foot-6 guard averaged 9.8 points per game in the 2020-21 campaign and was a four-year starter for the Bulldogs. The former Irving MacArthur standout elected to play her final season closer to home as a graduate transfer.
“Aly has four years of experience at the Division I level,” Mitchell said. “I’m excited that she chose to come back home. She will play the point and the wing for us and will play it well. She’s a smart player who can score it and also deliver the ball to other players.”
Gamez is among a handful of transfers UNT brought in who are showing signs in the early stages of practice that they will have a chance to contribute immediately.
Louisiana Tech transfer guard Amber Dixon arrived in August and is starting to settle in, as is former South Alabama forward Jaylen Mallard.
“Once Amber figures things out, she will be a contributor,” Mitchell said. “Mallard has a couple of years of experience. All of our experienced additions are doing an amazing job.”
Freshman guard Kendall McGruder has also played well in the early stages of practice and shown signs she could contribute.
UNT is just starting to see how those pieces will come together and couldn’t be happier with how those workouts are going so far.
“Practice is going very well,” Noble said. “Everyone is working hard. I’m excited about what’s in store.”