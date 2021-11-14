SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The North Texas women’s basketball team fell 56-50 to Missouri State in a defensive battle that included eight lead changes on Sunday.
Missouri State jumped out to a quick lead, but the Mean Green grabbed some momentum back at the end of the first quarter. The first quarter was sloppy for both clubs, with 11 turnovers between the two of them. Missouri State led 20-14.
UNT’s Jazion Jackson was all over the court with nine points and three rebounds in the first half. Transfer Jaylen Mallard provided a spark for the Mean Green with 11 minutes off the bench and six points. Quincy Noble just couldn’t get things going on the offensive end of the floor, shooting only 25% on eight attempts.
As tough as things were, UNT grabbed the lead for the first time with 1:39 in the second quarter. The Mean Green took a 30-28 lead into the break.
The Lady Bears jumped the Mean Green at halftime, and UNT coach Jalie Mitchell made a line change. The reserves held serve for the starters, who needed a much-needed breather. Madison Townley kept UNT in the game with a couple of baseline jumpers, and Missouri State led 46-41 at the end of the third.
The fourth quarter was tight, but the Mean Green couldn’t get over the hump offensively. UNT cut it to three with 4:37 to go. However, the Mean Green endured a four-and-half-minute scoring drought that put the final dagger in them.
Jackson and Townley were the only scorers to reach double figures. Jackson tied a career-high with eight rebounds.
“I didn’t think this was a great game for either team,” Mitchell said. “I think there was a few things we could’ve done to change the outcome of the game. We must be able to capitalize on the easy things like layups and free throws. I also think it’s extremely important for us to take care of the ball better.”
The Mean Green will get a few days of rest before hosting UT-Arlington at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, including a canned food drive for the UNT Food Pantry. Fans who bring 10 canned items to the game will receive free admission.