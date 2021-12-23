FRISCO — The stage seemed set for a breakthrough moment in North Texas history on Thursday in the Frisco Football Classic.
The Mean Green were playing in what amounted to a home game against Miami (Ohio) just 19 miles from campus and had a golden opportunity to break through for their first bowl win in five tries under coach Seth Littrell.
All UNT got was more heartbreak instead, not to mention the inevitable questions about when the Mean Green will break through for the big postseason win that always seems to be just out of reach.
UNT has lost a host of big games under Littrell, a list that includes the Myrtle Beach Bowl to Appalachian State last year and the Conference USA title game to Florida Atlantic back in 2017.
That list grew a little longer after Miami clamped down on the Mean Green’s running game and scored 17 straight points to pull away for a 27-14 win at Toyota Stadium.
“All losses are tough,” Littrell said. “If it’s not, you’re in the wrong profession. We wanted the opportunity to stay home and play in front of our fans. We got that opportunity and didn’t do enough to win the game.”
Dropping another bowl in front of a crowd of 11,721 that was largely clad in green marked the bitter end to what had been a remarkable run. UNT was 1-6 after its first seven games and was a long shot to make the postseason.
The Mean Green (6-7) rebounded by winning five straight games to become bowl eligible after shifting its offensive focus to the running game. UNT averaged 283 rushing yards per game during its winning streak.
The Mean Green didn’t come close to that total against Miami (7-6). The RedHawks stacked the line of scrimmage and limited UNT to a season-low 89 rushing yards.
The Mean Green were without leading rusher DeAndre Torrey, who missed the game for undisclosed reasons, but had plenty of other options. Backups Ikaika Ragsdale and Ayo Adeyi came into the night with 511 and 479 rushing yards, respectively. Ragsdale finished with 23 yards and Adeyi 17. Isaiah Johnson, another backup, added 21.
Quarterback Austin Aune led UNT with 28 rushing yards and threw for 228.
“The running game is a big part of our offense,” wide receiver Roderic Burns said. “You have to give them credit. They played a good ball game. It was on us. We needed to go out there and execute and make routine plays.”
UNT didn’t make nearly enough of those plays against Miami. Brett Gabbert also threw for 228 yards but came out ahead of Aune by connecting on two touchdown passes on his way to earning Most Outstanding Offensive Player honors for the game.
Kenny Tracy rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown and outrushed UNT by himself.
Miami converted eight of its 17 third-down opportunities and seemed to spend all night on the field. The RedHawks held the ball for 38 minutes, 21 seconds.
“It wasn’t our best performance as a defense,” defensive tackle Dion Novil said. “We gave up too many big plays, weren’t efficient on third downs and paid for it.”
The mistakes UNT made on both sides of the ball were costly.
The Mean Green led 14-10 in the second quarter after Aune scored on a 2-yard run.
It was all downhill from there for UNT.
Miami answered with a 36-yard Graham Nicholson field goal. Miami cornerback John Saunders Jr. intercepted an Aune pass three plays later.
The RedHawks cashed in with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Gabbert to running back Kevin Davis that put Miami up 20-14.
The RedHawks killed UNT’s chance to respond when safety Jacquez Warren picked off Aune after the Mean Green reached Miami’s 14. The play helped Warren earn Most Outstanding Defensive Player honors.
That stop was a sign of what was to come in the second half. Miami shut out UNT after the break and sent the Mean Green into the offseason with a host of questions to answer as they look to get over the hump in bowl games.
Littrell pointed to what UNT accomplished during its five-game run late in the season to earn a bowl berth as a positive sign for the future.
UNT has become about as consistent as a team can be when it comes to finding their way into the postseason. The Mean Green have played in a bowl game in all but one of Littrell’s six seasons.
The challenge remains getting over the hump after another bowl loss.
“We have a lot of work to do, but as frustrating as this season has been we have played a lot of young guys,” Littrell said. “We need them to get better as well as bigger, stronger and faster. We lose some big-time players. There are guys we will miss, but our future is bright.”