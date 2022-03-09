A season filled with high expectations for North Texas was unraveling in a hurry a few weeks ago.
UNT had lost five of six and was falling well short of expectations after being picked to finish in a tie for third in the preseason Conference USA poll.
A whole lot has changed since then for the Mean Green, who will open the conference tournament with an an 11:30 a.m. game against Old Dominion in the quarterfinals of the C-USA tournament on Thursday.
UNT (16-11) has won eight of its last nine games and finished second in C-USA’s West Division, its highest finish since joining the league in 2013.
So, what changed?
UNT coach Jalie Mitchell put it in simple terms.
“It’s a we thing,” Mitchell said.
UNT has one of the best players in C-USA in Quincy Noble. The feeling at the beginning of the season was that UNT would go as far as the junior guard could take them.
The Preseason Co-Player of the Year in C-USA has been a force all season and helped UNT finish 10-7 in league play. What has made UNT particularly effective late in the year is the way so many other players have found their roles and emerged as key threats.
Senior guard Aly Gamez scored 20 points in UNT’s win over UTEP to cap the regular season. Madison Townley posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds in a win over UTSA, Amber Dixon scored 20 in a win at UAB while Jazion Jackson finished with 16 points in the Mean Green’s second game against the Blazers.
All of those performances came in UNT’s late-season run.
Noble is still UNT’s best player. She averaged 14.5 points per game on her way to earning second-team All-Conference USA honors.
The Mean Green just had plenty of other places to go for production if she is experiencing an off night or a team is able to take her out of a game.
“It helps to have good players around me,” Noble said. “If you stop me, that doesn’t mean you’re going to stop our team. Aly will step up. Jaz will step. Amber still step up and so will our newcomers.”
Gamez and Dixon transferred in from Fresno State and Louisiana Tech, respectively, in the offseason and have become more comfortable in their roles as the season has gone along.
“It took us some time for us to find out how we need to play,” Townley said. I’m glad we did. Winning eight of the last nine shows we found our mojo.”
Noble has led the way after adjusting to the pressure of sharing preseason player of the year honors with Charlotte guard Octavia Jett-Wilson.
“It’s been a challenge,” Noble said. “When you have a great year, people want to stop you. It was challenging at first, but I feel like once I got the mental part of it down and knew how it was going to be, it got easier.”
Noble came on in the last week of the season and scored a combined 32 points in wins over UTSA and UTEP.
“Quincy felt the pressure early,” Mitchell said. “It’s one of those things where if you have never been in that situation you don’t know how you will respond. It took her some time to adjust. That happens. She worked her way through it.”
UNT is hoping its performance late in the season is an indication it is ready to break through for its first conference tournament win since the 2018-19 season.
The Mean Green fell to Old Dominion last year in a second-round game after earning a first-round bye.
The Monarchs beat UTSA in a second-round game to earn the right to face UNT on Thursday. ODU (23-8) finished third in C-USA’s East Division at 12-6.
The Monarchs beat UNT 67-57 earlier this season when they hammered the Mean Green 50-29 on the glass.
“They are extremely talented,” Mitchell said. “They have a lot of weapons and are a lot like us in that they have balance and different people they can look to.”
ODU will likely have to use that depth when it takes on UNT. Senior forward Ajah Wayne has not played in either of ODU’s last two games after playing two minutes in a loss to Louisiana Tech on March 2 due to injury.
Wayne is the Monarchs’ second-leading scorer at 13.1 points per game. Senior guard Iggy Allen leads ODU with an average of 14.7 points per game.
“Facing Old Dominion would be a physical game,” Townley said in the days leading up the tournament. “It will be a rebounding game.”
UNT feels a whole lot more prepared to face the Monarchs than it was earlier in the season after its players found their form late in the season and a balance to its attack.
“It developed that way,” Jackson said. “We had to get comfortable. Once we settled in, we all knew our roles and what was expected of us. We all know Quincy is going to put the ball in the hole. Having other guards and posts who can do the same has helped us.”