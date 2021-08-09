The Dallas area college women’s basketball series is making a comeback this fall with North Texas serving as the unofficial host.
Texas-Arlington will play at UNT on Nov. 20, while SMU will visit the Super Pit on Dec. 3.
The series was the highlight of the Mean Green’s nonconference schedule that was released recently.
UNT’s series against UTA and SMU are among the longest in program history. The Mean Green have played both teams regularly since the 1970s.
UNT will also face Oklahoma State and Missouri State in nonconference play.
“We have been hard at work this summer preparing for a very competitive nonconference slate this upcoming season,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said in a statement. “It’s always important to challenge ourselves as we play the best of the best in Conference USA.
“We have two metroplex schools coming to Denton in UTA and SMU, as well as two top 25 teams on the road in Missouri State and Oklahoma State. Our fans will have seven opportunities to catch us at home in the Super Pit.”
UNT rolled to a 74-56 win over UTA last season on its way to a 13-7 finish. The Mean Green last faced SMU in the 2018-19 season, when the Mustangs edged UNT 73-66 in Dallas.
UNT will face TWU in an exhibition game on Nov. 3. The Mean Green will open the season with a game against the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma on Nov. 9.
UNT hires former player as an assistant
UNT soccer coach John Hedlund has brought back one of his former players as an assistant coach.
Alexsis Cable, who played for UNT in the 2015 and 2016 seasons, was one of two coaches Hedlund added to his staff in the offseason. Dylan Burnett has also rejoined UNT’s staff.
Burnett was set to join UNT’s staff ahead of the 2020 season before it was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He spent the 2020-21 school year coaching the girls team at Braswell.
Burnett was an assistant coach at Southern Miss from 2017-18 and was the men’s soccer coach at Mississippi University for Women in 2019.
Cable was a graduate assistant at Northwestern State from 2017-18 and was a full-time assistant at Nicholls State in 2019. She later served as Nicholls’ interim head coach.
UNT will face Texas A&M in the first of two home exhibition games on Wednesday. The Mean Green will play Brookhaven on Aug. 15.
UNT will open the season with a game against Southern on Aug. 20.
Women’s golf team adds transfer
The UNT women’s golf team added Kansas transfer Ellie Roth to its roster recently.
Roth spent one season at Kansas and is a former Plano West standout.
“We are excited to add Ellie Roth to our roster this fall,” UNT coach Michael Akers said. “I have known her since she was a junior golfer. Ellie is an accomplished player and should continue to improve given the great players she will be surrounded by here at UNT.”
UNT won the C-USA championship last season and went on to win the Let Them Play Classic.
The conference title is the first in program history. UNT won the Let Them Play Classic after the Baton Rouge Regional of the NCAA tournament was canceled due to poor course conditions.