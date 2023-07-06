The North Texas men’s basketball team topped a Denton Record-Chronicle Twitter poll asking which of the school’s programs have the best chance of excelling in the American Athletic Conference.
Jacob McCready/For the DRC
The North Texas men’s basketball team topped a Denton Record-Chronicle Twitter poll asking which of the school’s programs have the best chance of excelling in the American Athletic Conference.
North Texas will begin its first season in the American Athletic Conference in a matter of days.
The Mean Green are making the jump from Conference USA, where they spent a memorable decade highlighted by seven bowl appearances, a bowl win and a victory over Purdue in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
So, which of UNT’s teams stands the best chance of making an immediate impact in the American?
We posed the question in a Twitter poll that accompanied our story that took a deeper look at some of UNT’s top programs, including football, men’s basketball, soccer and softball. Those were the four teams we had room for in our Twitter poll.
A total of 349 fans weighed in over the course of 24 hours. The results were conclusive.
UNT fans are confident in the school’s men’s basketball team above all others. Of those who responded, 62.2% voted for Ross Hodge’s team. Softball came in second at 13.8%, followed by soccer at 12.6% and football at 11.5%.
Interestingly enough, UNT’s men’s basketball team is among the programs that has experienced the most turnover since the end of last season.
Former coach Grant McCasland left for Texas Tech after guiding UNT to the National Invitation Tournament title. The Mean Green also have just one player who started more than five games returning in forward Aaron Scott.
Tylor Perry, UNT’s top player and the Most Outstanding Player of the NIT, transferred to Kansas State.
Hodge has brought in a host of transfers to bolster the Mean Green’s roster, including guard CJ Noland (Oklahoma) and forward Robert Allen (Ole Miss).
UNT fans expect the Mean Green to continue rolling under Hodge.
The UNT softball team fell in the final of the CUSA tournament and came up just short of returning to the NCAA tournament after playing in the final of the Stillwater Regional in 2022. The Mean Green have several of their key players returning, including first baseman Kailey Gambell and Cierra Simon. Both were named first-team All-CUSA last season.
UNT’s soccer team has been among the school’s most consistent programs over the years and has won 16 conference titles. The Mean Green are always good. That shouldn’t change this year.
UNT’s football team has also been consistent while playing in bowl games in six of the last seven seasons.
The Mean Green are headed into their first season under new coach Eric Morris but still garnered votes from a chunk of UNT fans.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.