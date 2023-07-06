UNT teams poll
Buy Now

The North Texas men’s basketball team topped a Denton Record-Chronicle Twitter poll asking which of the school’s programs have the best chance of excelling in the American Athletic Conference.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC The North Texas men’s basketball team topped a Denton Record-Chronicle Twitter poll asking which of the school’s programs have the best chance of excelling in the American Athletic Conference.

North Texas will begin its first season in the American Athletic Conference in a matter of days.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0