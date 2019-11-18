There isn’t a team in Conference USA playing any better defensively than North Texas early in the season.
That’s the good news for the Mean Green heading into a game on Tuesday night against North Carolina A&T at the Super Pit.
The bad news has come on the other end of the floor during a three-game losing streak that has dropped the Mean Green to 1-3 on the season. All the great defense UNT has played while allowing a Conference USA-best 55.3 points per game hasn’t paid off for one simple reason.
UNT can’t find a way to score when it needs to.
The Mean Green couldn’t get anything going against a pair of teams that play solid man-to-man defense in VCU and Arkansas.
Facing Eastern Michigan following those games didn’t help matters for UNT, which looked baffled at times by the Eagles’ 2-3 zone in its last outing.
The Mean Green emerged from that stretch with some work to do to get back on track.
UNT (1-3) ranks last in C-USA with an average of 57.3 points per game, just behind Marshall, which is in 13th place at 67.0.
“I have 100 percent confidence in that we will figure it out,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “We have played really slow early in the season but don’t want to play that way long-term. It was the way we prepared for the teams we were going to face. It will take a few games to get going at the pace we want to play at.”
UNT is down to its last chance to find its form offensively before it faces one of its toughest series of games. UNT’s game against North Carolina A&T is its second in the Jamaica Classic and its last before the Mean Green depart for the island.
The Mean Green will face Rhode Island and Utah State in its final two games in the tournament. Utah State is ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25, while Rhode Island has a 93-79 win over Alabama on its resume.
UNT knows it will need to show a little more punch offensively if it hopes to excel in those games. Its game against Aggies will give the Mean Green an opportunity to move toward that goal.
“We’re turning the ball over too much,” UNT forward Deng Geu said. “When you turn it over you don’t get those extra possessions. We are getting good looks but are not making them.
“The shots will fall. I have been around these guys all summer and fall. We have shooters.”
Several of those players are new to the team this season. UNT’s coaches and players see that turnover and the level of competition they have faced as the reasons they are averaging a C-USA-worst 18.8 turnovers per game.
That total is all the more significant considering UNT has played in two games where the winning team scored fewer than 60 points.
“It’s a matter of chemistry and execution,” UNT guard DJ Draper said. “We have guys who can make shots and make plays for each other.”
None of those players have emerged as a go-to scorer.
UNT has seven players averaging at least 6.0 point per game. None of those players are averaging double figures. Sophomore guard Umoja Gibson leads UNT with an average of 9.3 points per game.
A game against North Carolina A&T will offer UNT a chance to get back on track. The Aggies’ lone win of the season came against Charleston Southern.
Senior forward Ronald Jackson is averaging 13.8 points per game to pace North Carolina A&T.
“They’re going to play some different defenses,” McCasland said.
The question for UNT is how it will handle them as it looks to find its form offensively before departing for Jamaica.