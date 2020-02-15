Grant McCasland has stressed the importance of defense throughout his third season at North Texas.
The Mean Green will enter the key point of their year right where they want to be because of their coach’s approach.
UNT held Old Dominion to its lowest offensive output in a first half all season and rolled the rest of the way in a 64-47 win on senior day on Saturday afternoon at the Super Pit.
The Mean Green clinched the top spot heading into Conference USA’s bonus play slate with the win.
The league is splitting its 14 teams in three pods for the final four games of the regular season for the second straight season. UNT will be the No. 1 seed and earned a spot in the top group of five teams.
“Where we are at right now is huge,” McCasland said. “We have done what we wanted to up to this point. We know that from this point on we have to go win the next one. That’s the mentality.”
UNT (18-9) built on the best start to a conference season in program history while moving to 12-2 in league play after its 10th straight home win.
The Mean Green will now face the other four teams in the top five of the conference standings after Saturday’s games. C-USA is set to announce its bonus play schedule Sunday.
UNT will head into that stretch having won 12 of its last 13 games after dominating ODU, the defending C-USA regular season and conference tournament champion.
The Mean Green came into the day 0-9 all-time against ODU.
The Monarchs (11-16, 7-7 C-USA) aren’t nearly as talented as they were last season but still presented a challenge for the Mean Green. ODU had won two straight and was battling for position in the conference standings heading into bonus play.
“It was really good,” senior guard DJ Draper said of the way UNT performed. “We played really well defensively, shared the ball and made some shots. The crowd was unbelievable, so it was a really good sendoff.”
UNT honored Draper as well as fellow seniors Roosevelt Smart and Deng Geu before tipoff and then put together one of its best overall defensive performances under McCasland. The 47 points UNT held ODU to were the lowest by a C-USA opponent in McCasland’s tenure at UNT.
The Monarchs shot just 36% from the field (18 of 50) and grabbed just two offensive rebounds in the second half. The Monarchs came into the game leading C-USA in nearly every rebounding category, including rebounding margin.
ODU came into the game averaging seven more rebounds per game than their opponents in conference play. UNT finished with a 31-25 edge on the glass.
“It was our mindset,” Geu said. “We knew they are No. 1 in the conference in rebounding. It was hit someone first and then go get it.”
UNT did just that and had more than enough firepower on the offensive end to pull away.
Junior guard Javion Hamlet scored a career-high 27 points to lead the Mean Green, while his backcourt partner Umoja Gibson added 18.
UNT scored 46 points in the paint on Thursday in a win over Charlotte. ODU made sure the Mean Green didn’t get the ball inside to Geu and fellow forward Zachary Simmons, who scored just one point after taking two shots from the field.
Old Dominion was content to let the Mean Green try to beat them by shooting from the outside.
“That’s the problem with us,” McCasland said. “You take away something, you have to deal with something else.”
That something on Saturday was UNT’s perimeter shooters. They combined to hit seven 3s. Hamlet hit one of those shots from deep and also went a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.
The Monarchs couldn’t keep pace while facing UNT on a day it was at its best defensively. Joe Reece and Xavier Green scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, and were ODU’s only players who finished in double figures.
Reece scored seven early points before UNT broke the game open with a 15-4 run to close the half.
Hamlet hit a 3 just before the halftime buzzer to give the Mean Green a 28-17 lead. The 17 points the Monarchs scored were a season low for a first half, surpassing the 20 they scored in a loss to Charlotte.
UNT cruised the rest of the way on a special day for the program. Geu and Draper have played key roles for the Mean Green all season. Smart has seen his playing time diminish in his senior season but moved past Joe Hamilton into sole possession of 17th place on UNT’s all-time scoring list at 1,096 points after drilling a late 3 against ODU.
“It’s crazy to experience senior day,” Geu said. “You are at everyone else’s and don’t think it’s going to come so fast. The next thing you know, it’s your day. It’s definitely good to go out on a good note.”
North Texas 64, Old Dominion 47
OLD DOMINION (11-16, 7-7) – Carver 0-1 2-2 2, Reece 4-8 2-8 12, Curry 4-13 1-1 9, Green 5-12 0-0 11, Oliver 1-7 1-1 4, Hunter 1-2 0-0 2, Ezikpe 2-6 0-0 4, Pilavios 0-0 0-0 0, Brill 1-1 0-0 3, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Lakey 0-0 0-0 0, Karaiskos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-50 6-12 47.
NORTH TEXAS (18-9, 12-2) – Geu 2-2 0-0 4, Z. Simmons 0-2 1-2 1, Reese 2-6 0-0 5, Gibson 6-11 2-3 18, Hamlet 8-11 10-10 27, Smart 1-2 0-0 3, Bell 0-2 3-4 3, Draper 0-1 1-2 1, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Murray 0-0 0-0 0, Mohamed 0-0 0-0 0, J. Simmons 0-0 0-0 0, Wise 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-39 17-21 64.
Halftime – UNT 28-17. Three-point goals – ODU 5-17 (Reece 2-4, Curry 0-3, Green 1-4, Oliver 1-4, Hunter 0-1, Brill 1-1) UNT 7-20 (Reese 1-4, Gibson 4-9, Hamlet 1-2, Smart 1-2, Bell 0-2, Draper 0-1). Rebounds – ODU 25 (Two tied, 5), UNT 31 (Z. Simmons 10). Assists – ODU 2 (Curry 2), UNT 9 (Hamlet 3). Total fouls – ODU 19, UNT 14. A – 5,282.