Zachary Simmons didn’t need long to establish himself as one of North Texas’ top players.
The 6-10 forward started as a freshman and emerged as an impact player as a sophomore last fall.
Year three for Simmons will begin on Tuesday when the Mean Green open their season at home against Oklahoma Christian with a host of questions to answer.
UNT lost its starting point guard when Ryan Woolridge left as a graduate transfer and landed at Gonzaga. Two other key guards graduated.
The status of senior guard Roosevelt Smart is also in question after his arrest in the offseason on a DWI charge.
Coach Grant McCasland has high expectations for a host of newcomers but has little in the way of proven high-caliber Conference USA talent.
What he does have is a rock in post with Simmons, who suddenly finds himself in the spotlight.
“This is my time,” Simmons said. “We have needed leadership the last couple of years. I feel like that is a place I can step up and help this team. I can be there for the guys.”
UNT will need Simmons to be there as it looks to exceed expectations. The Mean Green were picked to finish seventh in C-USA in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll and didn’t have a single player among 10 named to the preseason all-conference team.
McCasland has expressed confidence in his team and its ability to build on back-to-back 20-win seasons over the last few weeks. But even he admits that the Mean Green don’t know a lot about what they have as a team.
“We have a lot of key pieces who haven’t played,” McCasland said. “We will know more when we get into the season. We have practiced hard. That’s all I know at this point.”
UNT had six players average double figures in scoring last season but have only three of them back. Sophomore guard Umoja Gibson led UNT with an average of 12.6 points per game, while Smart added 10.7 and Simmons 10.2.
And there is no telling when Smart will be back. McCasland suspended Smart after his arrest and will hold him out for at least UNT’s season opener. How long he’ll be out after that is yet to be determined.
“He has some constant responsibilities that we are requiring of him,” McCasland said. “As he meets those expectations, we will see how many games he will be suspended.”
Simmons knows just how much UNT needs him due to the challenges UNT faces, and he has responded.
“This is his opportunity to take a big step,” McCasland said. “He has started for us and has experience. Now he realizes, it’s just about winning. You can see the look in his eyes. It went from just wanting to be on the floor to wanting to do well. Now he has the mentality that he wants to win.”
That approach has rubbed off on Simmons’ teammates, including several newcomers UNT is depending on to make an immediate impact. Point guard Javion Hamlet, shooting guard James Reese and forward Deng Geu are among seven players who are either new to the program or redshirted last season and could fill key roles.
“Zach has taken a leadership role, Geu said. “He contributes to that sense of urgency. He loves it here and wants to accomplish something.”
UNT did just that in McCasland’s debut season in 2017-18. The Mean Green won the College Basketball Invitational and finished 20-18.
That performance and a 16-1 start last season sent expectations soaring before UNT struggled with injuries down the stretch and stumbled to a 21-12 finish.
The question for UNT is how it will rebound and if a new batch of players will help the Mean Green exceed expectations.
“We have all the pieces,” Hamlet said. “I’m excited for the season to start. Some great things are going to take place.”
Simmons is a big reason for UNT’s high hopes.
“It’s been a process for me for sure,” Simmons said. “The coaches, trainers and managers are all willing to help you get to where you want to be. It’s been great.”
He’s expecting similar growth from UNT as a team.
“The sky is the limit,” Simmons said. “We have talented guys, length near the rim and on the perimeter, guys who can guard multiple positions, guys who can score and good team players. If we buy in, we will have a good team.”