North Texas will face Memphis on the road Saturday afternoon.
The Mean Green (2-2) are looking to bounce back from a 58-27 loss to UNLV before heading back into Conference USA play. UNT won its conference opener at UTEP in its first game of the season.
Memphis is 2-1 on the year and is 1-0 in the American.
We are fortunate to welcome in Evan Barnes of the Memphis Commercial Appeal to discuss tomorrow's game.
Evan covers the Tigers for the paper. One can find Evan's work on the Memphis section of the Commercial Appeal's website and can also catch up with him on Twitter at @evan_b.
Here's what Evan had to say about tomorrow's game.
1. Memphis really seems to have gotten it going offensively since a season-opening loss to Mississippi State. What has been the difference?
Part of it is Memphis’ schedule got a bit easier after facing Mississippi State. You’re not facing SEC speed in the secondary or at defensive line.
But also, part of it Memphis has found success with the deep ball. They’ve been able to beat defensive backs in one-on-one coverage and it’s opened up more in the middle of the field.
A lot of that goes to quarterback Seth Henigan but also just exploiting easier matchups against the secondary.
2. Seth Henigan is in the midst of a good year. How has he grown since last season?
Henigan’s added about 15 more pounds to his frame so he’s stronger. But he’s also more comfortable in this offense.
Last year as a freshman, he struggled recognizing certain coverages and looks he didn’t see in high school.
Now with his experience, he understands more, he trusts more and it helps that he’s got good chemistry with returning receivers in Javon Ivory, Gabriel Rogers and Eddie Lewis.
3. Memphis is allowing 31.3 points per game. What has been the Tigers’ issue on that side of the ball?
Defensively, Memphis is struggling with some new faces in the secondary besides All-AAC safety Quindell Johnson and returning DB Greg Rubin.
They’ve given up big plays and struggled to get off the field on third down. Also, the front seven hasn’t gotten much pressure.
The Tigers only have four sacks and that’s given quarterbacks time to pick them apart. It’s the first season under defensive coordinator Matt Barnes so there’s some adjustment. But while the offense has done better with a first-year offensive coordinator, the defense has come along slower despite forcing six takeaways.
4. Who are some of the players UNT fans should know outside of Henigan?
At running back, Brandon Thomas and Jevyon Ducker have been a solid 1-2 punch. Ducker transferred from Northern Illinois before spring practice and Thomas led the Tigers in rushing.
Quindell Johnson is the Tigers’ best defensive player because he’s a playmaker (3 takeaways this season) and a great tackler. He’s used his speed well to cover territory and get to the ball.
Linebacker Tyler Murray has been another impact transfer along with receiver Joseph Scates, who’s has two touchdowns of over 50 yards so far.
5. How do you see this game playing out?
I think it’ll be tight at first. North Texas will likely be fired up to impress against another AAC team. Memphis’ secondary might even help the Mean Green out giving up a few big plays.
But the Tigers’ firepower on offense might be too much for North Texas and by the fourth quarter, Memphis might break free to pull away for their third double-digit win.