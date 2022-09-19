UNT What We Learned

North Texas defensive end Tom Trieb, right, and a host of Mean Green defenders tackle UNLV wide receiver Kyle Williams on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

 Zach Del Bello/UNT sports information

North Texas will travel to face Memphis on Saturday in its second game this season against a team it will soon join in the American Athletic Conference.

Memphis (2-1) is already a member of the league UNT will join next summer.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you