The first few weeks of conference play often serve as a sorting out process in college basketball. The best teams work their way to the top. Others fall out of the race.
UNT found itself on the right end of that equation following a 69-56 win over Old Dominion on Saturday at the Super Pit.
The Mean Green won their fifth straight game to move to 6-1 in Conference USA play, a mark that landed them in a three-way tie for first place in the league’s West Division.
Louisiana Tech led the league with a 6-0 record before UAB snapped the Bulldogs’ 18-game homecourt winning streak on Saturday.
UAB just so happens to be the only team to beat UNT (13-4) in conference play.
When the dust settled, UNT, UAB and Louisiana Tech were all sitting at 6-1 in C-USA play.
UNT coach Grant McCasland stuck with the mantra that every night will be a battle in C-USA when asked about the race, a reality that makes winning home games paramount.
The Mean Green held serve against ODU, thanks largely to a tremendous first half.
“That was maybe the best half of basketball we have played,” McCasland said. “Our biggest area of concern was limiting them to one shot. Our defensive rebounding was excellent to start the game. We shared the ball, made great decisions and simple plays.”
That approach helped UNT run out to a 40-21 halftime lead on the Monarchs (7-11, 2-3). There were times it felt like the Mean Green couldn’t miss early on.
UNT shot 75% (15 of 20) from the floor and 6-for-9 from 3-point range in the first half.
“Everyone just caught the ball early and looked to score,” UNT guard Rubin Jones said. “Coach tell us if we are open to shoot it.”
It’s easier to follow those orders when shots are falling. They were from just about everywhere and from everyone early on for UNT.
UNT ran out to a 9-0 lead and never trailed. The Mean Green led by as many as 22 points twice in the first half, the second time after Thomas Bell hit a free throw to give UNT a 38-16 edge.
Bell posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead UNT. Jones added 16 points and Abou Ousmane 10.
The Monarchs finished with a 29-27 edge in rebounds and outscored UNT 36-26 in the paint.
“We knew they are a physical team,” Bell said. “We tried to match their physicality and execute. They like to get it to the post. We had to match their physicality, rebound and execute. We had some slip-ups, but we played hard.”
Losing a tight battle on the boards didn’t matter much for UNT because of the way it shot the ball. The Mean Green had five different players connect from 3-point range, where they went 9-for-18.
“We shared the ball well early,” McCasland said. “The ball was moving well and going inside out. We got scores at the rim and the ball going to the basket. It wasn’t one guy. A lot of guys contributed.”
ODU pulled within 48-41 late following a 10-0 run. Bell answered with a layup to spark a 9-0 burst, which Jones capped with a three. UNT cruised the rest of the way.
About the only downside to the game for UNT was seeing leading scorer Tylor Perry go down late in the first half after diving for a loose ball and ending up on the bottom of the pile. Perry didn’t play the rest of the night.
McCasland said the injury didn’t appear serious. He credited Jones for helping UNT pull away without its leading scorer.
“It took Rubin a little bit to realize he was going to be the primary ball handler for the last 20 minutes,” McCasland said. “Rubin’s composure when it looked like it could get away from us was a sign of growth.”
The way Jones played late helped lift UNT into a tie for first in C-USA’s West Division that looks like it will be a battle to the finish with UNT, UAB and Louisiana Tech all sitting at 6-1.
“With the coaches in this league, it feels like it is going to be about who is going to be able to maintain focus,” McCasland said. “You have to have an edge and win your home games.”
That’s just what UNT did on Saturday when it knocked off ODU.