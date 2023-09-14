Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: September 15, 2023 @ 8:44 am
ARLINGTON — The North Texas volleyball team lost 24-26, 26-28, 20-25 to UT Arlington at College Park Center on Thursday.
The Mean Green (4-7) opened the UTA Invitational with its first loss against the Mavericks (9-2) since 2015.
UNT's Coco Gillett filled the box score with a team-best eight kills, 11 digs and two aces. She added three blocks and one assist. Aryn Johnson matched Gillett with eight kills over two sets played.
Sh’Diamond Holly posted six kills on 14 attacks for a .429 hitting percentage and led with five blocks. She has recorded a hitting percentage of .250 or better in 10 of 11 matches this season.
Senior Anyse Smith tallied four kills, two blocks and one dig in her UNT debut.
Up next, UNT meets Texas A&M-Commerce at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Arlington ISD Athletics Facility.
