The North Texas volleyball team lost to Alabama at Birmingham in three sets 25-18, 28-26, 25-17 on Monday afternoon to drop to 1-4 on the season and 0-2 in Conference USA play.
The Mean Green were once again plagued by serve-receive in the loss. UNT finished the match with seven service errors and 10 receiving errors, compared to just six service aces. In addition to the serve-receive game, UNT finished with 21 attack errors and a .170 hitting percentage.
Barbara Martin had her best offensive performance of the young season on Monday, finishing with 13 kills and a .242 hitting percentage. Miranda Youmans appeared in her first match of the spring and notched three kills and two blocks in two sets.
Kasey Bortnem finished with her first double-double of the season after collecting 12 digs and 11 assists, while Kaliegh Skopal tallied 22 assists.
The Mean Green came out of the gates firing on all cylinders, scoring the first three points of the game before taking a 7-4 lead in the first set. However, the Blazers took advantage of several serve-receive errors from UNT and went on a 12-0 run to take a commanding nine-point lead in the opening set.
In the second set, North Texas and the Blazers battled back and forth before Rhett Robinson and Martin started to heat up on the outside for the Mean Green. With UNT leading the second set 22-16, UAB responded with another 5-0 run to cut the lead to 22-21. The Blazers wound up tying the match at 24 apiece before an attack error by UNT gave the Blazers a second set victory, diminishing any momentum the Mean Green had built.
The Mean Green will wrap up their three-game homestand on Thursday with a nonconference tilt against UT Arlington. The first serve is slated for 6 p.m. at the North Texas Volleyball Center.